Immersive sci-fi spaceport experience Interstellar Arc is coming to Las Vegas in 2025

Emmy Award-winning Felix & Paul Studios, the team behind the Space Explorers: Blue Marble trilogy that we covered last year, has announced their latest project, called Interstellar Arc.

Interstellar Arc will be a massive "immersive entertainment" venue situated within AREA15, an immersive arts and entertainment district in Las Vegas. The district will be themed as a sci-fi spaceport, and at 20,000 square feet (1,860 sq meters), it's going to be an expansive one at that.

The concept images that we have so far are giving us strong The Citadel from "Mass Effect" vibes, but we'll have to wait until next year to see what the finished thing looks like, with the venue being set to open in October 2025.

"After more than two years of development, Interstellar Arc represents our most ambitious project yet," said Stéphane Rituit, CEO of Felix & Paul Studios, in a press release. "We are proud to open alongside other visionary creators, like Meow Wolf, who have made AREA15 a must-visit destination for those seeking mind-expanding experiences. Interstellar Arc is in perfect company here, and we look forward to contributing to this extraordinary landscape."

OK, sounds cool, but what exactly is Interstellar Arc, and what would visitors be able to experience there? Details are light at the moment, beyond "mind-expanding experiences", but we do know that it will showcase "curated entertainment experiences from world-renowned creators such as Universal Studios."

Given that Felix & Paul Studios' previous projects, including Space Explorers and Artemis Ascending were both VR space experiences, we'd expect some kind of VR integration here too.

“This cutting-edge attraction is a perfect fit for our ever-expanding portfolio of immersive, world-class entertainment,” Winston Fisher, CEO of AREA15 said in the press release.

The attraction is part of AREA15's District 2 expansion. AREA15 is a massive entertainment district located near the Las Vegas strip, filled with rides, arcade machines, VR experiences, bars, restaurants, and shops. The whole thing has a very neon aesthetic that's kinda charming in an "ow my eyes, it's burning my eyes" sort of way.

Given the more muted tone of the Interstellar Arc concept art, perhaps this second district is shooting for a more modern sci-fi aesthetic. We'll have to wait and see.

For now, you head to the Interstellar Arc website where you can sign up for "pre-flight updates". There isn't any real information available there yet, but we imagine systems will start coming online as we get closer to the October 2025 opening. date. In the meantime, you can also check out their previous projects, Space Explorers and Artemis Ascending, at home, assuming you have a Meta Quest VR headset.