Experience the Overview Effect with the Felix & Paul VR trilogy 'Space Explorers: Blue Marble'

Get ready to experience the Overview Effect for yourself.

Advancing outer space VR experiences for armchair astronauts equipped with an Oculus Quest or Oculus Quest 2 headset, Felix & Paul Studios just announced the release of the VR trilogy, "Space Explorers: Blue Marble," with the addition of "Space Explorers: Blue Marble - Orbit 2" and "Space Explorers: Blue Marble - Orbit 3."

This expands upon the immersive narrative arc first revealed earlier this year with "Space Explorers: Blue Marble - Orbit 1." Now the whole trilogy is available at Metaquest for free, delivering a trio of jaw-dropping 360-degree perspectives of our home planet filmed from the lofty orbital heights of the International Space Station (ISS).

Felix & Paul Studios' "Space Explorers: Blue Marble" trilogy is a spinoff of their Emmy Award-winning "Space Explorers" series which offers a breathtaking, Zen-like perspective of Earth and astronauts training for and working on a variety of missions. To capture these extraordinary moments, the filmmakers designed and engineered cameras that would function in the vacuum of space, then partnered with NASA crews aboard the ISS and ground-based mission control teams.

"We have always sought to push the boundaries of presence-based storytelling, and with the release of the 'Space Explorers: Blue Marble' trilogy, we aim to transport audiences to the unique vantage point of space," says Félix Lajeunesse, Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder of Felix & Paul Studios in a press statement. "The Overview Effect has the power to reshape how we see and appreciate our planet. Through our collaboration with NASA and the astronaut crew aboard the International Space Station, we have the privilege to invite the world to share in this profound sensation, fostering a collective reverence for our home."

Promotional art for "Space Explorers: Blue Marble." (Image credit: Felix & Paul Studios)

Check out the complete episode descriptions:

"Space Explorers: Blue Marble - Orbit 1"

"Filmed outside the International Space Station (ISS), this awe-inspiring feature offers cinematic VR footage that will leave you breathless. Fly over the Earth and witness the profound Overview Effect – the realization astronauts experience when they witness our planet from low Earth orbit. Gain a deeper understanding of our planet's place in the universe and the importance of protecting it for future generations. With a full 360° perspective you'll be left inspired by unobstructed vistas of Planet Earth."

"Space Explorers: Blue Marble - Orbit 2"

"Go on an incredible journey to witness the beauty of our planet from an unparalleled perspective. Using cinematic VR footage captured from an Outer Space VR camera positioned outside the International Space Station (ISS), you'll watch NASA astronaut Megan MacArthur as she works inside the ISS Cupola Observational Module, while the station orbits around the Earth at a speed of 17,500 miles per hour on a crystal-clear day."

"Space Explorers: Blue Marble - Orbit 3"

"Join NASA astronaut Megan MacArthur as she opens the shutters of the International Space Station (ISS) Cupola Observational Module, revealing a glorious sunrise on the Earth's horizon. Feel the power of the sun as it illuminates the Earth, filling the Cupola with a golden glow. Go on an incredible journey to witness the beauty of our planet from an unparalleled perspective."

To watch all three orbits of "Space Explorers: Blue Marble" visit the MetaQuest site.