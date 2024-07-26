'Wonderlab' host Emily Calandrelli will fly to suborbital space with Blue Origin

The Space Gal is headed to the final frontier, as part of Space for Humanity's Citizen Astronaut Program.

Emily Calandrelli, known for her Emmy-nominated Netflix science series "Emily's Wonder Lab," was selected to launch to suborbital space as a citizen astronaut ambassador with Blue Origin , though the launch date has not yet been set.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to fly with Blue Origin," Calandrelli, a West Virginia native, said in a statement from Space for Humanity. "I look forward to representing my home state in this way and [to] show the world what kids from Appalachia can do, what women can do and what mothers can do. Country roads … take me to space!"

Known as The Space Gal , Calandrelli is a renowned science communicator and engineer, with a bachelor's degree in mechanical and aerospace engineering from West Virginia University and a master's from MIT in aeronautics and astronautics, as well as technology and policy.

Related: Next Blue Origin space tourism flight will launch youngest woman above the Kármán line

Calandrelli is also the author of children's books centered around STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) topics, including the picture book "Reach for the Stars," the science experiment book "Stay Curious and Keep Exploring," and the science chapter book series "The Ada Lace Adventures."

"Space for Humanity is thrilled for Emily! We're also excited knowing that such a dedicated and gifted science communicator with a strong background in STEM is going to space," Antonio Peronace, executive director for Space for Humanity, said in the statement.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Emily Calandrelli has spent years opening up a world of possibilities in STEM for young people globally," Peronace added. "That's why we know that this mission isn't just about her traveling to space; it's about the countless others she will be bringing along with her. We're so proud to cheer her on."

I’m so excited to share that I’ll be flying to space with @blueorigin 💙🪶I’ll become one of the first ~100 women in space and the first female astronaut from West Virginia. pic.twitter.com/WZUdQmiL1aJuly 16, 2024

Space for Humanity is a social impact nonprofit that sponsors individuals on their journey to space, including pre-flight training, the spaceflight ticket, travel, accommodations and any other related expenses, funded via donations to the organization. Individuals must apply to be considered for the Citizen Astronaut Program, which has sent people from various backgrounds into the final frontier as part of its mission to democratize access to space and foster a sense of global interconnectedness.

The program offers everyday citizens the chance to experience what is known as the Overview Effect , which is a cognitive shift brought on by viewing Earth from space. The hope is that, when citizen astronauts return to Earth , they can serve as leaders and global ambassadors, committed to inspiring a better, brighter future.