How to Watch Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship Update Live Today

SpaceX’s newly assembled Starship Mk1 prototype stands tall at the company’s launch facility in Cameron County, Texas, ahead of Elon Musk’s big announcement on Sept. 28, 2019.

Tonight (Sept. 28) Elon Musk will provide an update about SpaceX's new Starship and Super Heavy rocket, and you can watch him announce the news live online.

Tune in at 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT) to hear Musk discuss the new design of the rocket-spacecraft combo, which is being built to launch human missions to the moon, Mars and other destinations in the solar system. You can watch the webcast live here on Space.com or directly via SpaceX's website. The presentation is expected to last about one hour.

Musk will be speaking in front of the newly assembled Starship Mk1 prototype at the company's launch facility near Boca Chica, a small town in Cameron County, Texas. That prototype is expected to make its first test flight in October, when it will soar to an altitude of 12 miles (20 kilometers).

In the video above, you can watch the assembly of SpaceX's Starship prototype on Friday (Sept. 27), when the top and bottom halves of the spacecraft were joined.

