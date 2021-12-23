How to watch the Doctor Who Christmas Special 2021

It's the holidays! And for fans of the famous Time Lord that means one thing, the Doctor Who Christmas Special 2021 is nearly here. Actually airing on New Year's Day, this year's special is titled Eve of the Daleks and comes following the finale of the latest series, now that the Flux is dealt with.

The Doctor Who Christmas Special is always an event for the whole family to enjoy and is usually worth watching. This year above others, it promises to pack plenty of sci-fi punch. The latest series of Doctor Who featured many of the Time Lord's long-time enemies including the instantly recognizable Daleks, who unsurprisingly feature heavily in the special.

If you want to be all caught up before the Doctor Who Christmas Special 2021 lands, then check out our Doctor Who streaming guide so you'll know who's who and what's what.

Where to watch to The Doctor Who Christmas Special 2021 online in the U.S.?

You'll be able to enjoy this fun, festive special from the comfort of your own home on New Year's Day. If you're in the U.S., you can watch the Doctor Who special via BBC America or HBO Max. On top of that, HBO Max also has seasons 1-12 of Doctor Who – so a subscription will be worth having.

Although the Doctor Who Christmas Special 2021 is airing in the U.S. on the same day as it is in the U.K., it'll be slightly later due to prime time. However, as you wait for the show to start, you can spend this time debating who should be the next Doctor Who, as this is Jodie Whittaker's last season playing the Doctor.

Where to watch to the Doctor Who Christmas Special 2021 online in the U.K.?

If you're in the U.K., the Doctor Who Christmas Special 2021 will be shown on BBC1 at 7pm on New Year's Eve, so you'll have a choice whether you want to watch it on television or stream it via BBC iPlayer.

And once it's over, you can sit around with your family and friends to discuss all the Doctor Who Doctors, ranked worst to best and see how it compares to our list. Warning, this may end up with you all arguing over the Doctor Who companions, ranked worst to best as well.

