Buckle up for family board game night with 'Disney Space Mountain: All Systems Go'

Disney's new Space Mountain: All Systems Go game from Ravensburger brings the classic space ride down to your tabletop.

The high-velocity indoor roller coaster known as Space Mountain has delivered a cosmic-themed thrill ride experience to millions of worldwide guests ever since its launch in Tomorrowland on Jan. 15, 1975 at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Florida, then two years later on May 27, 1977 at California's Disneyland

Over the years, three other variations of Space Mountain have risen from Disney theme parks' skylines around the world including Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland. While the exterior facades, seasonal overlays, and updated adornments have changed slightly from their American siblings, the dark ride coaster has maintained its classic outer space theming and addictive speed.



Now the Euro-born gamesters and puzzlemakers at Ravensburger have recently released a family board game based on the famous coaster called "Space Mountain: All Systems Go (opens in new tab)," where players eight years old and up are whisked into the remote regions of space on a race to visit all five Starports to finish mission objectives.

While rolling the dice and progressing through each challenging stage, gamers can refuel their spaceships, zoom over wormholes, and try to navigate around rogue comets, killer asteroids, mysterious planets, and orbiting satellites. Pilots must steer their rocketships towards each of these outer space bases by avoiding or taking advantage of astronomical hazards before their opponents to win the game.

As you unbox Space Mountain: All Systems Go (opens in new tab), designed by Chris Leder and Kevin Rodgers, it's obvious that an admirable amount of care and love has gone into the creation and production of this fun sci-fi amusement, which takes an average of 30-40 minutes to complete for 2-4 players.

From the brightly-colored packaging, boldly-printed Galaxy game board and Mission Cards, to individual Player Rockets, Game Tokens, and themed Launch Bay dice tower, this is an ideal choice for anyone with fond memories of strapping in for a thrill ride to the stars at any of the five Disney parks offering that hugely popular Space Mountain (and now Hyperspace Mountain) attraction.

