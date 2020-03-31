See how coronavirus has changed society in this video of before-and-after satellite views

The coronavirus pandemic continues around the world, satellites in space are revealing a radical shift in human behavior.

Countries including the United States, Italy and China have advised against nonessential travel and many people around the world are either quarantined or self-isolated to reduce the spread of the disease, caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. This has led to a drastic reduction in crowds at normally populated areas.

Our new video here showcases a number images from both before and after the virus, which causes the disease COVID-19, spread into a worldwide pandemic. These images show the incredible ways in which our species has adapted our behaviors as a result of COVID-19, as spotted by satellites. The views were taken by Maxar's WorldView Earth-observation satellites over the last few weeks.

Image 1 of 7 The site of Huoshenshan Hospital's pop-up facility before construction began. (Image credit: Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies) Image 2 of 7 Huoshenshan Hospital's pop-up facility in Wuhan, China, on Feb. 21, 2020. (Image credit: Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies) Image 3 of 7 Before the Leishenshan Hospital was built (Image credit: Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies) Image 4 of 7 The Leishenshan Hospital pop-up facility in Wuhan, China, is seen under construction on Jan. 29, 2020. (Image credit: Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies) Image 5 of 7 A closeup of the completed Leishenshan Hospital taken March 4, 2020. (Image credit: Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies) Image 6 of 7 A closeup of the Leishenshan Hospital under construction on Jan. 29, 2020. (Image credit: Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies) Image 7 of 7 A closeup of the coronavirus testing facility in Munich. (Image credit: Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies)



First-off, you see the Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan, China pop into existence in the blink of an eye. China built the hospital in just 10 days this January as part of the country's fight against COVID-19. In the video, you can see the hospital swell, with a number of blue hospital structures added onto the initial building.

Next, satellites have captured images of Tokyo Disneyland which, before the pandemic, was full of people and bustling with activity and, after, was absolutely empty.

Image 1 of 12 The Coliseum on Feb. 21, 2020. (Image credit: Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies) Image 2 of 12 The Coliseum in Rome is completely deserted in this satellite image from March 18, 2020. (Image credit: Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies) Image 3 of 12 The Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California, on March 11, 2020. (Image credit: Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies) Image 4 of 12 The Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California, on March 22, 2020. (Image credit: Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies) Image 5 of 12 Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, on Nov. 18, 2019. (Image credit: Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies) Image 6 of 12 Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, on March 22, 2020. (Image credit: Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies) Image 7 of 12 St. Peter's Square in Rome, on Feb. 21, 2020. (Image credit: Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies) Image 8 of 12 St. Peter's Square in Rome, on March 18, 2020. (Image credit: Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies) Image 9 of 12 The Taj Mahal in Agra, India, on Feb. 10, 2020. (Image credit: Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies) Image 10 of 12 The Taj Mahal in Agra, India, on March 18, 2020. (Image credit: Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies) Image 11 of 12 The Great Gate at the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, on Feb. 10, 2020. (Image credit: Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies) Image 12 of 12 The Great Gate at the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, on March 18, 2020. (Image credit: Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies)

The video goes on to show before and after images of Tiananmen Square in China, the Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport in Iran, the Shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh in Qom, Iran, Milan Cathedral in Italy, Battery Park in New York City, USA, Bethesda Fountain in NYC and the Salt Lake City International Airport Car Rental Center in Utah, USA.

The striking visuals recorded by Maxar are expected to continue over the next month. This week, " social distancing " and stay-at-home recommendations in the United States were extended to run through at least April 30.