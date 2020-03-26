Seeing coronavirus impacts from space: Before-and-after satellite photos

Image 1 of 56 (Image credit: Maxar Technologies) Wuhan Tianhe International Airport (before) Before-and-after images show China's Wuhan airport before and after the outbreak. This image, taken on Oct. 17, 2019 by Maxar's WorldView satellite, shows planes at the airport, a parking lot filled with cars and a line of cars, buses and traffic dropping off departing travelers or picking up arrivals.

Image 3 of 56 (Image credit: Maxar Technologies) Toll plaza in Wuhan, China (before) This image shows China's Wuhan toll plaza before and after the outbreak. This first image, taken on Oct. 17, 2019 by Maxar's WorldView satellite, shows a parking lot full of cars next to a wide road full cars waiting to drive through.

Image 5 of 56 (Image credit: Maxar Technologies) Wuhan Avenue (before) A view of China's Wuhan avenue, taken on Oct. 17, 2019 by Maxar's WorldView satellite, shows city streets busy with cars going all directions. The second image, taken on Feb. 25, 2020, shows the impact of China's lockdown, with a nearly empty city.

Image 7 of 56 (Image credit: Maxar Technologies) Wuhan train station (before) These images show a look at Wuhan's Dongdamen train station before and after the outbreak. The first image, taken on Oct. 17, 2019 by Maxar's WorldView satellite, shows a train station void of trains. The second image, taken on Feb. 25, 2020, shows the impact of China's lockdown, with a nearly full rail yard.

Image 9 of 56 (Image credit: Maxar Technologies) Wuhan Zhuyeshancun highway (before) These images show a look at Wuhan's Zhuyeshancun highway before and after the outbreak. The first image, taken on April 28, 2017 by Maxar's WorldView satellite, shows large amounts of traffic on the driveway. The second image, taken on Feb. 25, 2020, shows the impact of China's lockdown, with a nearly roadway.

Image 11 of 56 (Image credit: Maxar Technologies) Huoshenshan Hospital site (before) These images show a look at China's Huoshenshan hospital before and after the outbreak. The first image, taken on Apr. 28, 2017 by Maxar's WorldView satellite, shows fields and forests full of trees on the site. The second image, taken on Feb. 22, 2020, shows the impact of China's outbreak, with a fully built hospital facility.

Image 13 of 56 (Image credit: Maxar Technologies) Leishenshan Hospital (before) These images show a look at China's Leishenshan hospital before and after the outbreak. The first image, taken on Aug. 3, 2019 by Maxar's WorldView satellite, shows an empty parking lot. The second image, taken on Feb. 21, 2020, shows the impact of China's outbreak, with a fully built hospital facility.

Image 15 of 56 (Image credit: Maxar Technologies) Tiananmen Square (before) These images show a look at Beijing's Tiananmen Square before and after the outbreak. The first image, taken on Feb. 21, 2019 by Maxar's WorldView satellite, shows people walking through the square and traffic driving along the street. The second image, taken on Feb. 11, 2020, shows the impact of China's lockdown, with a nearly empty square.

Image 17 of 56 (Image credit: Maxar Technologies) Tokyo Disneyland (before) These images show a look at Tokyo Disneyland's Space Mountain before and after the outbreak. The first image, taken on Feb. 1, 2020 by Maxar's WorldView satellite, shows visitors exploring the grounds. The second image, taken on Mar. 1, 2020, shows the impact of Japan's lockdown, with an empty park.

Image 19 of 56 (Image credit: Maxar Technologies) Shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh in Qom, Iran (before) These images show a look at Qom's Hazrat Masumeh Shrine before and after the outbreak. The first image, taken on Sept. 25, 2019 by Maxar's WorldView satellite, crowds of people visiting. The second image, taken on March 1, 2020, shows the impact of Iran's lockdown, with a nearly empty site.

Image 21 of 56 (Image credit: Maxar Technologies) Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport (before) These images show a look at Tehran's International airport before and after the outbreak. The first image, taken on Jan. 11, 2020 by Maxar's WorldView satellite, shows planes at the airport and a parking lot filled with cars. The second image, taken on Feb. 29, 2020, shows the impact of Iran's lockdown, with a nearly empty parking lot.

Image 23 of 56 (Image credit: Maxar Technologies) Milan Cathedral (before) These images show a look at Duomo di Milano, the cathedral church of Milan, Italy, before and after the outbreak. The first image, taken on Jan. 22, 2020 by Maxar's WorldView satellite, shows crowds of people in the square. The second image, taken on Mar. 4, 2020, shows the impact of Italy's lockdown, with a nearly empty park.

Image 25 of 56 (Image credit: Maxar Technologies) Milan Cathedral (closeup) A closer look at the empty plaza outside the Milan Cathedral, captured via Mazar's WorldView satellite on March 17, 2020.

Image 26 of 56 (Image credit: Maxar Technologies) Great Mosque of Mecca (before) These images show a look at Mecca's Great Mosque and Kaaba before and after the outbreak. The first image, taken on Feb. 14, 2020 by Maxar's WorldView satellite, shows a great many people visiting the site. The second image, taken on March 3, 2020, shows the impact of Saudi Arabia's lockdown, with a nearly empty mosque.

Image 28 of 56 (Image credit: Maxar Technologies) Diamond Princess under quarantine This image shows a look at the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship during the outbreak. The image, taken on Feb. 20, 2020 by Maxar's WorldView satellite, shows the ship docked in Yokohama, Japan.

Image 29 of 56 (Image credit: Maxar Technologies) NYC's Battery Park (before) These images show a look at New York City's Battery Park before and after the outbreak. The first image, taken on Nov. 4, 2019 by Maxar's WorldView satellite, shows crowds of people in the park. The second image, taken on Mar. 11, 2020, shows the impact of New York's lockdown, with a nearly empty park.

Image 31 of 56 (Image credit: Maxar Technologies) Bethesda Fountain in NYC (before) These images show a look at Bethesda Fountain and Terrace in Central Park before and after the outbreak. The first image, taken on Nov. 4, 2019 by Maxar's WorldView satellite, shows crowds of people in the park and boats on the water. The second image, taken on Mar. 11, 2020, shows the impact of New York's lockdown, with nearly empty park and lake.

Image 33 of 56 (Image credit: Maxar Technologies) Vermont ski resort (before) These images show a look at Vermont's Killington Ski Resort base parking lot before and after the outbreak. The first image, taken on Jan. 30, 2020 by Maxar's WorldView satellite, shows scores of cars and skiers on the slopes. The second image, taken on Mar. 17, 2020, shows the impact of Vermont's lockdown, with nearly empty parking lot and slopes.

Image 35 of 56 (Image credit: Maxar Technologies) Praca do Comercio, Lisbon, Portugal (before) These images show a look at Portugal's Praca do Comercio before and after the outbreak. The first image, taken on Feb. 27, 2020 by Maxar's WorldView satellite, shows groups of tourists in and around the square. The second image, taken on March 17, 2020, shows the impact of Portugal's lockdown, with a nearly empty square.

Image 37 of 56 (Image credit: Maxar Technologies) Lisbon International Airport (before) These images show a look at Lisbon's airport before and after the outbreak. The first image, taken on Feb. 27, 2020 by Maxar's WorldView satellite, shows a very full airport terminal and runway. The second image, taken on Mar. 17, 2020, shows the impact of Portugal's lockdown, with fewer airplanes.

Image 39 of 56 (Image credit: Maxar Technologies) Traffic in Moscow, Russia These images show a look at Moscow Red Square during the outbreak. The images, taken on Mar. 17, 2020 by Maxar's WorldView satellite, shows traffic jams around the square.

Image 41 of 56 (Image credit: Maxar Technologies) Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (March 5) These images show a look at Phoenix's airport before and after the outbreak. The first image, taken on March 5, 2020 by Maxar's WorldView satellite, shows several planes taxiing on the runway. The second image, taken on March 16, 2020, shows the impact of Arizona's lockdown, with a nearly empty runway.

Image 43 of 56 (Image credit: Maxar Technologies) Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (March 5) These images show a look at Phoenix's airport before and after the outbreak. The first image, taken on March 5, 2020 by Maxar's WorldView satellite, shows several planes taxiing on the runway. The second image, taken on March 16, 2020, shows the impact of Arizona's lockdown, with a nearly empty runway.

Image 45 of 56 (Image credit: Maxar Technologies) Phoenix airport rental car center (March 5) These images show a look at Phoenix airport's rental car parking lot before and after the outbreak. The first image, taken on March 5, 2020 by Maxar's WorldView satellite, shows few rental cars remaining. The second image, taken on March 16, 2020, shows the impact of Arizona's lockdown, with a nearly full parking lot.

Image 47 of 56 (Image credit: Maxar Technologies) Salt Lake City International Airport car rental center (March 5) These images show a look at Salt Lake City airport's rental car parking lot before and after the outbreak. The first image, taken on Mar. 5, 2020 by Maxar's WorldView satellite, shows few rental cars remaining. The second image, taken on Mar. 16, 2020, shows the impact of Utah's lockdown, with a nearly full parking lot.

Image 49 of 56 (Image credit: Maxar Technologies) Salt Lake City International Airport terminal (March 5) These images show a look at Salt Lake City's airport before and after the outbreak. The first image, taken on Mar. 5, 2020 by Maxar's WorldView satellite, shows several planes at the airport. The second image, taken on Mar. 16, 2020, shows the impact of Utah's lockdown, with nearly empty terminals.

Image 51 of 56 (Image credit: Maxar Technologies) Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, Iran (Feb. 14) These images show a look at Iran's Shrine of Imam-Reza before and after the outbreak. The first image, taken on Feb. 14, 2020 by Maxar's WorldView satellite, shows many people in the courtyards around the shrine The second image, taken on March 12, 2020, shows the impact of Iran's lockdown, with a nearly empty temple.

Image 53 of 56 (Image credit: Maxar Technologies) New York Harbor (before) These images show a look at New York's Statue of Liberty before and after the outbreak. The first image, taken on Nov. 4, 2019 by Maxar's WorldView satellite, shows groups of tourists strolling around Ellis Island. The second image, taken on March 11, 2020, shows the impact of New York's lockdown, with a nearly empty island.

Image 55 of 56 (Image credit: Maxar Technologies) Wollman Skating Rink, New York City (before) These images show a look at Wollman ice rink in New York's Central Park before and after the outbreak. The first image, taken on Nov. 4, 2019 by Maxar's WorldView satellite, shows people skating on the ice and people spending time in the surrounding park. The second image, taken on March 11, 2020, shows the impact of New York's lockdown, with an empty ice rink and nearly street.