Watch Chinese researchers test out new Mars and moon rover tech (video)

Researchers from universities across China are testing out their designs for rovers for exploring the moon and Mars.

A laboratory belonging to Jilin University in northeast China is hosting prototype vehicles, allowing testing in simulated moon regolith and Mars soil.

Vehicles getting a test spin include a four-wheeled rover that can traverse soft Martian soil and negotiate obstacles over 7.9 inches (20 centimeters) high.

Chinese researchers put a rover prototype through its paces here on Earth recently. (Image credit: CCTV)

"We are here to test the interaction between the small wheels and lunar soil. Our goal is to make the rover go further and perform better on the surface of the moon," Zhang Rui, professor at the College of Biological and Agricultural Engineering of Jilin University, told state-run broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV).

Other robotic explorers being tested include six-wheeled designs. The video also highlights a range of different wheel types. The key to the success of the tests is developing conditions that mimic those found beyond Earth , researchers said.

Related: Tianwen-1: China's first Mars mission

"We are now working on simulated Martian and lunar soil. Through the research, we can provide a stronger foundation for deep-space exploration," said Li Xiujuan, senior engineer at the College of Biological and Agricultural Engineering.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While it is not stated if any of the rovers on view will be assigned to a future mission, the data on their performance will likely be included in studies that could inform future mission design.