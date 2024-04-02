Get a sneak peak at Universal Epic Universe's Celestial Park, coming in 2025 (images)

First announced back in 2019 as an entirely new theme park within the sprawling Universal Orlando Resort campus in Florida, Universal Epic Universe will feature five elaborately imagined lands and a galaxy of thrill rides, shops and eateries when it opens its portals in 2025 — and we've got the recently released concept art to prove it.

These distinct worlds include: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic; Super Nintendo World; How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk; Dark Universe; and the cosmic wonder of Celestial Park. Epic Universe will be situated on a 750-acre (304 hectares) site near the Orange County Convention Center, just 12 minutes from the main Universal Orlando Resort hub.

Themed to lure space and astronomy lovers into its fantastical realm with innovation and immersion, Celestial Park is described as a "lush, green world where thrills, entertainment, dining and shopping lead all who enter on an exhilarating journey of discovery."

The gateway will showcase a number of heavenly attractions such as the Starfall Racers roller coaster, the Constellation Carousel, and Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets, a Wonka-like confectionary where guests can satisfy their cravings with a unique selection of sugary treats. Celestial Park will be the first destination visitors encounter at Epic Universe when they stroll through the Emerald Gate and past the Chronos device at the main entrance.

"In our story, Chronos is this giant machine used to harness the energy of the universe that powers all of Celestial Park, allowing us to open the portals to other worlds," Adam Rivest, executive producer for Celestial Park, said in a press statement.

Here's the official description of Celestial Park's two main attractions:

Concept art for Celestial Park's Starfall Racers roller coaster. (Image credit: Universal Epic Universe)

Ride a shooting star across the cosmos with Starfall Racers

Share a race across the cosmos on Starfall Racers, a dual-launch coaster reaching speeds up to 62 mph (100 kph). Board a comet and rocket to the furthest reaches of the stars, at heights up to 133 (41 meters) feet along 5,000 feet (1,524 m) of track. Race along an inverted crisscross, known as the "Celestial Spin" in a dazzling display of blazing colors and ethereal music.

"While it's giant and looks really intimidating at first, it's designed to feel like an old wooden coaster, but smooth as a button. So you'll rise up in your seat and get those zero-G feels," Rivest said. "Although there are a couple signature moves in there, most of the 1.8-mile track is a side-by-side race between two comets to see who gets to the end first."

Concept art for Celestial Park's Constellation Carousel. (Image credit: Universal Epic Universe)

Whirl and twirl across the stars on Constellation Carousel

Climb aboard this imaginative carousel where the cosmic energy of the universe enables guests to ride the constellations themselves. Guest carriages include celestial lions, dragons, peacocks and more. Each carriage turns 360 degrees while lifting riders up to 6 feet (1.8 m) in the air. Celestial music and color dazzle your senses as you whirl and twirl together across the Milky Way.

"Constellation Carousel is the most enchanting carousel ever made," said Gabriela Lander, director of facility design for Universal Creative. "The design, the colors and tones, the dome that will cover it… well, all the elements used in this experience are the perfect combination to create a unique moment while enjoying Epic. The traditional carousel of our childhood is being redefined by the stars!"

Concept art for Epic Universe's Helios Grand Hotel. (Image credit: Universal Epic Universe)

And when the day is done, the Helios Grand Hotel, located inside Epic Universe at the far end of Celestial Park, will deliver you to "a world where the heavens and Earth unite." This full-service accommodation joins the new Orlando park's sister hotel options also oriented to stars, galaxies and planets, the deluxe Universal Stella Nova Resort and Universal Terra Luna Resort.

"Epic is not just an idea; it is a living, breathing entity that we are creating here in Orlando, and so many people have been nurturing it along the way," Rivest notes. "So it's just really exciting that we’re about to share this park with the world."