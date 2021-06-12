Satellites will crash into Verdansk in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

Change is coming to Verdansk as season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone launches on June 17 and some of it involves satellites from outer space.

That's right, satellites are being forced out of orbit and crash-landing over multiple points of the Warzone map, according to a new trailer for the free battle royale game's fourth season. One of the crash sites is right in the center of the map — a bridge between Hospital and Downtown — with bits of debris being scattered all around. Another point of interest is just outside of Farmland where another satellite has crashed.

Related: Space Games — The latest deals, news and more

PS4 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War $39.99 (Save $10!) at Walmart

Join the fray and win the day with this 20% deal on Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War for PS4. View Deal

Image 1 of 3 Satellites will fall when Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 launches June 17. (Image credit: Activision) Image 2 of 3 Satellites will fall when Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 launches June 17. (Image credit: Activision) Image 3 of 3 Satellites will fall when Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 launches June 17. (Image credit: Activision)

If you're interested in all things space then this could be exciting as there's a good chance that Raven Software will push players towards these crash sights with limited time events or contracts but a full roadmap for the season is yet to be revealed.

The update is free with the game and it's not just satellites that are part of the change. Motorbikes are also coming to Verdansk in an intriguing addition for players looking to travel around the map a bit quicker, or players just looking to evade enemies in a new and entertaining way.

Hijacked, a fan favorite map is set to return to Call of Duty: Cold War but may also feature in Warzone itself. According to our colleagues at GamesRadar , which covers all things video games and more, Call of Duty general manager Johanna Faries of Raven Software has suggested it might feature in Verdansk itself but that wasn’t confirmed by the new trailer.

Lastly, one of the most popular features of the game, the Gulag, is getting a much needed upgrade. Raven has removed all forms of vertical design in order to keep things plain and simple —one of the reasons for its initial popularity.

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.