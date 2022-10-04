Blue Origin will return husband-and-wife passengers to suborbital space

Marc Hagle (left) and Sharon Hagle during training for the NS-20 Blue Origin flight in March 2022.

The first husband-wife team to fly on Blue Origin will make a return to space.

Sharon Hagle, founder of the non-profit SpaceKids Global, will fly to suborbital space alongside husband Marc during a future Blue Origin flight. (The timing for the New Shepard spacecraft flight has not been disclosed yet, amid an anomaly investigation during an uncrewed flight last month.)

"Marc and I are thrilled to venture into space for a second time, but we are even more excited to bring hope and encouragement to kids around the world who dream of going to space, too," Sharon said in a statement, which was timed to coincide with World Space Week, which begins Tuesday (Oct. 4).

Sharon also aims to bring a few people associated with SpaceKids Global to the launch to encourage STEAM+ (science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics and environment) participation, the press release added.

The Hagles made their first trip to suborbital space on March 31 aboard Blue Origin New Shepard NS-20, the company's fourth crewed spaceflight. The mission carried Gary Lai (the architect of New Shepard and a longtime Blue Origin employee) along with five paying customers.

Marc is president and CEO of the property development corporation Tricor International, which has developed and owned more than 17.4 million square feet of United States commercial properties. The Hagles' philanthropy extends to organizations focused on the arts, sciences, education and health.

All Blue Origin flights, including crewed ones, are grounded after an uncrewed flight Sept. 12 suffered an anomaly with its booster about a minute into the flight. Blue Origin and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause.

