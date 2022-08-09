(Image credit: Blue Origin)

Blue Origin sent another set of tourists into space on Aug. 4. 2022. The sixth spaceflight by Blue Origin put six individuals into suborbital space and safely returned them to their home planet.

The crew spent 11 minutes in space and a few minutes floating in microgravity before parachuting back to Earth. The New Shepard rocket landed separately and successfully.

Follow along with the mission, from launch to landing, in this gallery.

