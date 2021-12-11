Michael Strahan's Blue Origin Launch on New Shepard: Live updates

Refresh

It's Launch Day for Blue Origin's NS-19

The six passengers of Blue Origin's NS-19 flight, from left: Dylan Taylor, Lane and Cameron Bess, Laura Shepard Churchley, Michael Strahan and Evan Dick. (Image credit: Blue Origin)

It's launch day for Blue Origin's NS-19 mission aboard New Shepard, which will liftoff off at 9:45 a.m. EST (1445 GMT) to carry Good Morning America host and former NFL player Michael Strahan and five others on a suborbital trip to space.

The six New Shepard crewmembers are at Blue Origin's Launch Site One near Van Horn, Texas for today's launch. They're staying at Blue Origin's Astronaut Village, where they're flight has been delayed since Dec. 9 due to high winds and weather.

Blue Origin's webcast will begin at 8:15 a.m. EST (1315 GMT) and you can watch it in the feed above.

Flying aboard the New Shepard vehicle with Strahan will be:

Laura Shepard Churchley, 74, the eldest daughter of NASA astronaut Alan Shepard. Shepard was the first NASA astronaut to fly in space, and the New Shepard spacecraft is named after him.

Dylan Taylor, 51, chairman and CEO of the space exploration firm Voyager Space, founder of the nonprofit Space for Humanity, and co-founding patron of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation.

Evan Dick, age not disclosed, an engineer and investor who is a volunteer pilot for Starfighters Aerospace.

Lane Bess, age not disclosed, principal and founder of a technology-focused venture fund called Bess Ventures and Advisory.

Cameron Bess, age not disclosed, who is a child of Lane. They stream variety content on Twitch under the alias MeepsKitten.

We'll have live coverage of the countdown and launch here.