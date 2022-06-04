Photos: Blue Origin's NS-21 space tourism mission

The six members of the NS-21 crew. Left to right: Victor Vescovo, Victor Correa Hespanha, Katya Echazarreta, Jaison Robinson, Hamish Harding and Evan Dick.

Blue Origin's fifth human spaceflight, a mission called NS-21, is scheduled to launch from the company's West Texas site on June 4, 2022.

On NS-21, Blue Origin's New Shepard vehicle will carry six people — Katya Echazarreta, Victor Correa Hespanha, Jaison Robinson, Victor Vescovo, Hamish Harding and Evan Dick — to suborbital space and back.

The 26-year-old Echazarreta will become the first Mexican-born woman, and the youngest American woman, to reach space. Dick will become the first-ever repeat New Shepard crewmember; he also flew on the NS-19 mission, which launched in December 2021.

You can read more about all six passengers in our NS-21 crewmembers story. And you can see photos of the spaceflyers and their mission here, in this gallery.

