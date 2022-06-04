Photos: Blue Origin's NS-21 space tourism mission

See pictures from NS-21, which is scheduled to launch on June 4, 2022.
The six members of the NS-21 crew. Left to right: Victor Vescovo, Victor Correa Hespanha, Katya Echazarreta, Jaison Robinson, Hamish Harding and Evan Dick. (Image credit: Blue Origin)
Blue Origin's fifth human spaceflight, a mission called NS-21, is scheduled to launch from the company's West Texas site on June 4, 2022.
On NS-21, Blue Origin's New Shepard vehicle will carry six people — Katya Echazarreta, Victor Correa Hespanha, Jaison Robinson, Victor Vescovo, Hamish Harding and Evan Dick — to suborbital space and back.
The 26-year-old Echazarreta will become the first Mexican-born woman, and the youngest American woman, to reach space. Dick will become the first-ever repeat New Shepard crewmember; he also flew on the NS-19 mission, which launched in December 2021.
You can read more about all six passengers in our NS-21 crewmembers story. And you can see photos of the spaceflyers and their mission here, in this gallery.
Twenty-six-year-old science communicator Katya Echazarreta will become the first Mexican-born woman to reach space, and the youngest American woman to do so. Her seat on NS-21 was sponsored by the nonprofit Space For Humanity; she'll be the first Space For Humanity "citizen astronaut" to reach the final frontier.
Civil production engineer Victor Correa Hespanha, 28, will become the second Brazilian to reach space. His seat on NS-21 was sponsored by the Crypto Space Agency.
Jaison Robinson was a finalist on the TV show "Survivor: Samoa" in 2009. He later founded the commercial real estate company JJM Investments and co-founded an investment company called Dream Variations Ventures.
Victor Vescovo is a cofounder of the private equity firm Insight Equity. He's also an accomplished adventurer who has completed the "Explorer’s Grand Slam," which includes summiting the highest peak on all seven continents and skiing to the North and South Poles.
Hamish Harding is chairman of Action Aviation, a business-jet brokerage company that he founded in 2004. He's also an adventurer who holds several aviation world records. And in 2021, he dived to the Challenger Deep — the deepest known point on Earth's seafloor — with Victor Vescovo in a two-person submarine.
Engineer and investor Evan Dick also flew on Blue Origin's NS-19 mission, which launched in December 2021. He will become the company's first-ever repeat passenger.
The six NS-21 crewmembers in their flight suits.
Hamish Harding, Jaison Robinson and Katya Echazarreta during training for the NS-21 mission. 
Evan Dick holds the patch from his previous Blue Origin mission, NS-19, which launched in December 2021.
