'Beacon 23' series returns to MGM+ on April 7 with glowing blue rocks and alien artifacts

"It's all about the rocks!"

With its character-based focus, impressive SFX, and slow-paced storytelling, MGM+'s "Beacon 23" was a refreshing mystery thriller that debuted back in November of 2023. It starred "21 Bridges'" Stephan James as an AWOL soldier suffering from PTSD and "Game of Thrones'" Lena Headey as a government agent aboard an interstellar lighthouse on the edge of the universe, their broken souls linked to strange rock samples containing veins of glittering blue ore.

Created by executive producer Zak Penn ("Last Action Hero," "Ready Player One") with showrunner runner Glen Mazzara ("The Walking Dead"), "Beacon 23" was based on serialized stories from New York Times bestselling author Hugh Howey, whose trilogy of "Silo" novels were adapted into the hit Apple TV+ show led by Tim Robbins, Common, and Rebecca Ferguson.

You can watch season 1 of "Beacon 23" on Amazon Prime Video right now with an MGM+ subscription, and it may even be included in your Prime Video subscription, depending on your plan.

"Beacon 23" returns for season 2 on April 7 to MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video. (Image credit: MGM+)

Short on action but loaded with compelling personalities whose shifting alliances and motivations made for some intriguing confrontations, "Beacon 23" is now launching into its sophomore season starting Sunday, April 7, after only a short absence due to Spectrum Originals approving a second outing prior to the first season's premiere, allowing it to shoot back-to-back.

In Season Two, "Beacon 23" has become a prison with Aleph now one of its inhabitants, and The Artifact still a puzzling object causing confusion and speculation. With Lena Headey's Aster presumed dead in season one's finale, yet relaying a prophetic message, and a military assault in store, it's gonna be a bumpy ride aboard this remote outpost of hope and safety.

"'Beacon 23's' season two ups the game: more action, more mysteries, more twists, and exciting new characters," Mazzara said in a statement. "It's a thrill ride. I can't wait for the audience to see it."

Its solid cast features James, Natasha Mumba ("The Last of Us"), and Ellen Wong ("GLOW"), with Mazzara acting as co-showrunner with Joy Blake ("The Passage") alongside executive producers Zak Penn, David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, James Middleton, Nick Nantell, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Liz Varner, and Stephan James.

Eight new episodes of "Beacon 23" premiere exclusively on MGM+ starting on Apr. 7, 2024. Viewers can catch up with the entire first season on MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video.