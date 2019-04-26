Microsoft's Alien Day Movie Sale Celebrates 'Alien' 40th Anniversary [Deal]

Forty years ago today, director Ridley Scott made science fiction history with the release of "Alien," a space horror film that has spawned a series of sequels, prequels, books, comics and toys over the last 40 years. But if you missed "Alien" the first time around, don't fret.

This "Alien Day" (which marks the 40th anniversary of the film's release), Microsoft is offering deep price cuts on digital copies of "Alien" and its sequels here.

You can save up to 45% off 20th Century Fox's "Alien" film anthology (a 6-pack of the films, normally $49.99, is on sale for $29.99), as well as half off the individual films (on sale for $7.99, down from $14.99).

The deal will be available through the weekend, and ends April 29, according to Microsoft.

And if you're looking for more "Alien" anniversary gear, there's always Reebok's limited edition space sneakers for the 40th anniversary!