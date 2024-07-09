New 'A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead' story trailer will leave you speechless (video)

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead â€“ Story Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Florida-based publisher Saber Interactive knows a thing or two about fear factors, as its twisted wizards are the ones behind 2019's "World War Z" zombie shooter and 2022's "Evil Dead: The Game."

The company is also in the process of tightening down the gauntlet screws and oiling the alien-chewing chainswords for its "Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2," which will drop on Sept. 9, 2024.

Not missing a beat, Saber has just released a fresh story teaser for its latest post-apocalyptic survival game. The new title was developed by Stormind Games and is set in the same hushed world as creator/director John Krasinski's "A Quiet Place" feature film universe, where sightless alien invaders stalk prey on Earth using ultrasonic hearing skills.

A vital warning from "A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead." (Image credit: Saber Interactive)

That game, "A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead," is a ruthless first-person, single-player, horror adventure landing later this year, based on that blockbuster Paramount Pictures franchise that's raked in nearly $818 million over the course of three films. The latest in this terrifying trio of sci-fi flicks, director Michael Sarnoski's "A Quiet Place: Day One," has already collected $178 million worldwide.

Here's the video game's official synopsis:

"Capturing the frantic terror, unnerving atmosphere and gripping human drama that made the franchise famous, 'A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead' is designed for fans of the films, horror games, and story-driven adventures alike. Experience the journey of a young woman struggling to endure not only the nightmarish creatures of the apocalypse, but also the anguish of interpersonal family conflicts and her own inner fears. With nothing more than your wits and the simple tools you can scavenge, you’ll have to overcome the many treacherous challenges and obstacles that lay ahead, all while trying to survive an ever-present threat of the unknown enemies. Just don’t make a sound…"

Alex Taylor is the main survival protagonist in "A Quiet Pace: The Road Ahead." (Image credit: Saber Interactive)

This scary first narrative trailer warns gamers to prepare to survive the end of the world with the reveal of the main playable character of Alex Taylor, who is apparently pregnant and meets up with other survivors three months after the initial invasion. The overall setting looks to be an intriguing mix of industrial buildings and suburban neighborhoods, with spooky indoor hide-and-seek situations arising.

"A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead" will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S sometime in late 2024.