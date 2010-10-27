Six Spiral Galaxies Shine Bright in New Photos

A new set of cosmic
The pictures were
The images may help
This
HAWK-I also captured
The arms of the
The galaxy NGC
The spiral galaxy
This
HAWK-I (which stands
- Gallery:
A new set of cosmic
The pictures were
The images may help
This
HAWK-I also captured
The arms of the
The galaxy NGC
The spiral galaxy
This
HAWK-I (which stands
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.