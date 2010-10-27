Trending

Six Spiral Galaxies Shine Bright in New Photos

By Science & Astronomy 

Six spiral galaxies are seen in a clear new light in pictures from ESO’s Very Large Telescope at the Paranal Observatory in Chile. The pictures were taken in infrared light, using the powerful new HAWK-I camera, to help astronomers understand how the spiral patterns in galaxies form and evolve.
(Image: © ESO/P. Grosbøl)

