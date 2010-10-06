For Astronaut Twin, Launching Into Space Is All In the Family

Twin brothers Scott Kelly and Mark Kelly, both NASA astronauts, are set to meet in space next year. Mark will command the last mission of the space shuttle Endeavour, STS-134, while Scott will lead the International Space Station's Expedition 26 mission. Full story.
(Image: © NASA TV)
