Trending

For Astronaut Twin, Launching Into Space Is All In the Family

By Spaceflight 

Astronaut Double Take: Identical Twins Headed for Space Station
Twin brothers Scott Kelly and Mark Kelly, both NASA astronauts, are set to meet in space next year. Mark will command the last mission of the space shuttle Endeavour, STS-134, while Scott will lead the International Space Station's Expedition 26 mission. Full story.
(Image: © NASA TV)

An American

U.S. Navy Capt.

Kelly, 46, won't be

If all goes well,

"It's something

Scott said he looks

That moment would be

"These missions

"There's not

Still, both brothers

Seeing Scott off

Scott Kelly will

"It's pretty

Mark voiced

"He's

The twin missions

The spaceflying

Scott will command

Endeavour's mission

However, Congress

Endeavour's crew

"The thing I've

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.