Night Sky's Great Globular Cluster Visible In Telescopes

A fascinating deep sky object called the Great Globular
How often in looking through books
The Great
Messier was
We will come back to Messier in a
Celestial Chrysanthemum
To locate Messier 13, look toward
A keystone is the stone atop an
Actually, it was not Messier, but
Located at a distance of about
Messier first saw the cluster in
Today, if you use good binoculars
With a 4 to 6-inch
?In his Celestial Handbook, the
He Couldn?t Care Less
Many of the objects listed in Messier?s
Yet, there is absolutely no reason
But his catalogue, the by-product
Messier?s
Historians
Nonetheless,
One
When
Joe Rao serves as an instructor and guest lecturer at New