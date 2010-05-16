Space Shuttle Atlantis Meets Canary Islands in Photo

The space shuttle Atlantis got a close-up Sunday whileflying 220 miles above the Canary Islands in a postcard-like snapshottaken by an astronaut just before the orbiter arrived at the InternationalSpace Station.

In the new shuttle photo, Atlantis hovers on the leftside of the frame while one of the Canary Islands off the northwest coast ofAfrica dominates the right half. The result: An image that has the feeling ofan adventure travel advertisement, though to which destination ?? the Atlanticarchipelago or low-Earth orbit ? could be up grabs.