Astronomers Flock to 'Largest Astronomy Meeting in the Universe'

Astronomers are gathering in Washington, D.C. today for what is being billed as the largest astronomy meeting in the history of the universe.

The event is the 215th meeting of the American Astronomical Society, which is expected to host more than 3,500 astrophysicists, planetary scientists, and science journalists from all over the world.

During the meeting, which runs from Jan. 3 through Jan. 7, scientists will present new findings on everything ranging from black holes to the surface of Mars.

While most of the meeting is not open to the public, one event, dubbed "Science as Performance: Communicating and Educating through Theater, Music, and Dance," features a lecture by Brian B. Schwartz of City University of New York that is open to everyone.

Schwartz will talk about recent examples connecting science and the arts, such as the film "A Beautiful Mind," and the opera "Dr. Atomic," as well as CUNY's performance series Science & the Arts.

Starting Monday, SPACE.com will provide full coverage of discoveries announced at the meeting.