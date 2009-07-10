Couple in Astronaut Love Triangle Case to Wed

Astronaut William Oefelein, STS-116 pilot, moves a stowage bag through the Destiny laboratory of the International Space Station while Space Shuttle Discovery was docked with the station.

A couple involved in aninfamous love triangle are getting married.

The Beaver County Timesreceived an engagement announcement from the parents of Colleen Shipman. Sheand formerastronaut William Oefelein plan a summer 2010 wedding in Shipman?shometown, just outside of Pittsburgh.

Another former astronaut,Lisa Nowak, drove a thousand miles from Houston to Orlando and allegedlyattacked Shipman with pepper spray in an Orlando International Airportparking lot in February 2007. According to Shipman, Nowak also tried to getinto her car.

Nowak later told police thatshe only wanted to talk to Shipman.

However, she was wearing a wig, trench coat and glasses, and was carrying aduffel bag filled with a bb pistol, four-inch hunting knife, rubber mallet,surgical tubing, latex gloves and garbage bags. She had also followed Shipmanaround the airport for nearly two hours as Shipman waited for her luggage toarrive.

Oefelein had dated Shipmanfor about six weeks before he told Nowak that he was breaking off theirrelationship. A month later, the Orlando incident took place.

Shipman and Oefelein livetogether in Anchorage, Alaska. He is working as a test pilot in Californiawhile she is working as a freelance adventure writer.

Nowak lives in Houston withher three children and remains in the U.S. Navy.

