Israel's 1st Moon Lander: The SpaceIL Beresheet Lunar Mission in Pictures

Imagining Success

SpaceIL

In February of 2019, SpaceIL's historic mission to the moon with the Beresheet lander is expected to launch from SpaceX Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. It will be the first privately developed moon mission and you can see it herein photos. This view is an artist's illustration of the mission's lander Beresheet built by SpaceIL and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

Proud Teammembers

Tomer Levi

Posing beside their prized project, IAI Space Division General Manager Opher Doron; SpaceILPresident Morris Kahn; and SpaceILCEO Ido Anteby prepare for the next phases of the program.

Taking Precautions

Eliran Avital

Before traveling to Ben Gurion Airport in Israel, SpaceIl's spacecraft, the Beresheet Lander, is loaded into a temperature-controlled shipping container. Then the craft is loaded onto a cargo plane bound for Florida.

Protecting the Payload

Tomer Levi

A uniquely designed temperature-controlled shipping container is placed over the first Israeli lunar spacecraft, the Beresheet. The craft flew inside a cargo plane to Florida for the upcoming historic launch to the moon.

Traveling to Travel

Eliran Avital

The Beresheet Lander, SpaceIl's spacecraft, sits snugly in a temperature-controlled shipping container as it journeys from IAI's Space Division facilities to Ben Gurion Airport. The craft flies aboard a cargo plane to Florida.

Awaiting the Plane

SpaceIL/IAI

At the Ben Gurion airport in Israel, the Beresheet Lander sits securely inside it shipping container alongside other items being shipped to Florida.

Package Ready for Shipment

SpaceIL/IAI

On the tarmac at Ben Gurion airport, the shipping container holding SpaceIL's Beresheet Lander awaits being loaded into the readied cargo plane.

Slow and Steady

SpaceIL/IAI

Carefully, technicians at the Ben Gurion airport use a crane to place the cargo container carrying SpaceIL's lunar lander into the waiting cargo plane.

Safe Arrival

Eliran Avital

From Orlando International Airport in Florida, the Beresheet spacecraft travels to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in preparation for the launch.

An Exciting Moment

SpaceIL/IAI

SpaceIL and airport staff discuss the loading of the Beresheet Lander and the upcoming launch to the moon.

Loaded and Ready

SpaceIL/IAI

The cargo plane stands on the runway at Ben Gurion airport. It carries SpaceIL's Beresheet Lander to Orlando International Airport where it will be transported to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.