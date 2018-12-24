In Photos: India's Amazing Launch of the GSAT-7A Communications Satellite

Off to Space

On Dec. 19, 2018, the Indian Space Research Organisation launched the GSAT-7A communications satellite into orbit atop a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle. See the launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in photos here! In this photo, the GSLV-F11 launched from the Second Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in SHAR, Shriharikota.

Firing Up

The Dec. 19 2018 launch carries the GSAT-7A, ISRO's 39th communication satellite, into space.

In a Line of Successes

The GSLV-F11 has three stages, the fourth such launch vehicle for ISRO.

Power Up

This is the 13th flight for India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, known as the GSLV.

Stages in Action

The GSLV is comprised of three stages — stage one is comprised of four liquid strap-ons and a solid rocket motor; stage two uses liquid fuel and a high thrust engine; and stage three is the indigenous Cryogenic Upper Stage (CUS).

Spotlight on the Rocket

The GSLV-F11, with GSAT-7A safely atop, is silhouetted against bright lights before being transported to the launch pad.

Beauty and Might

On the Second Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Center, the GSLV-F11 stands, awaiting the countdown to launch with a colorful sky as backdrop.

Rocket and Platforms

The GSLV-F11, at the launch platform, undergoes final preparations for the Dec. 19, 2018 launch.

From Here to There

On a large transportation platform, the GSLV-F11, carrying the ISRO's 39th communication satellite, slowly travels to the Second Launch Pad.

Tower Time

At the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in SHAR, Sriharikota, the GSLV-F11 spacecraft is readied for launch.

Time for Relocation

The GSLV-F11 and GSAT-7A begin the careful journey to the Second Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre.