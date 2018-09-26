Space2030: Space as a Driver for Peace - World Leaders Proclaim Innovative Space Diplomacy as the New Frontier for Peace on Earth

Left-Right: Simonetta Di Pippo, Director of UN Office for Outer Space Affairs, Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, President of Malta and Namira Salim, Founder and Executive President of Space Trust. (Image credit: Courtesy of Namira Salim)

NEW YORK (September 26, 2018) — A High-Level event, "Space2030: Space as a Driver for Peace," was held yesterday on the side-lines of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly during the High-Level Segment. Convening partners United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, United Nations Office for Partnerships and Space Trust engaged world leaders on a global platform to highlight the importance of utilizing space as a driver for peace and sustainable development on Earth, as a driver for innovative space diplomacy and as the New Frontier for Peace on Earth."

The event was held at the UN Headquarters in New York in the presence of Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, President of Malta, as well as High-Level representatives from Austria, Brazil, Cyprus, Indonesia and Italy, High UN officials, academics, and prominent leaders of the space industry.

"The Space2030 Agenda is a multi-disciplinary and international effort to capitalize on the immense potential and benefits of space and space technologies for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. Through stronger partnerships in the peaceful uses of space at all levels, we can enhance access to space for non-spacefaring and emerging space nations alike and allow the diverse benefits of space for sustainable development to improve our lives and protect our planet," said Simonetta Di Pippo, Director of the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs.

High level speakers at the event asserted the importance of peaceful uses of space science and technology on Earth for the benefit of humanity. They raised awareness about the potential in using space-based data for disaster risk reduction and poverty alleviation and the importance of public-private partnerships for the successful implementation of the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Agenda.

The event was opened with the VVIP unveiling of Space Trust's Black Marble Earth, a monumental 12-foot high Earth with glowing city lights, depicting the precise NASA imagery of the night view of Earth from space as captured by the Suomi NPP Satellite in 2012. The exhibit provided the audience with a fully immersive experience into the "Overview Effect," the view of Earth from space, which transcends national boundaries, to capture the powerful emotion of human spaceflight — one that creates a paradigm shift for all astronauts.

Left-Right: Manlio Di Stephano, Under-Secretary of State of Italy, Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, President of Malta, Simonetta Di Pippo, Director of UN Office for Outer Space Affairs and Namira Salim, Founder and Executive Chairperson of Space Trust pose with the Black Marble Earth. (Image credit: Courtesy of Namira Salim)

In her address, Namira Salim, Founder and Executive Chairperson of Space Trust, announced her organization's maiden mission to space, which will develop a CubeSat to broadcast messages of peace in the voices of world leaders, eminent personalities, space industry pioneers and peacemakers in orbit. This Space Trust initiative aims at aligning all UN member states for this mission to promote space as a tool for sustainable peace-making on Earth.



"I believe the unique thought leadership behind the event made a distinct statement in raising awareness about the importance of innovative space diplomacy for inspiring international cooperation and peace-making between nations — one that transcends national boundaries," said Namira Salim, Founder and Executive Chairperson of Space Trust, who was also the organizer and sponsor of the event.

The industry partner for the event was the Commercial Spaceflight Federation and the Media Partner was Space.com, a leading industry publication.



"The impressive gathering will further the global dialogue about the importance of the peaceful exploration of space to benefit humankind. We are all partners in the journey to democratize space and will remain steadfast in our commitment to do so in a peaceful manner. Growing a space economy is closer than we think, and involving the international community and other key stakeholders is critical to our collective success," said Eric Stallmer, President of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation.

"Space.com is extremely excited to be the media partner with Space Trust, UNOOSA and UNOP for Space2030 during this year's General Assembly at the United Nations. For nearly 20 years, Space.com has sought to showcase the wonder and excitement of space exploration by all countries, and only through peaceful exploration will humanity reach its full potential in the final frontier," said Tariq Malik, Managing Editor of Space.com.

Space Peace Prize: Awarded to the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) and Simonetta Di Pippo, Director UNOOSA

Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, President of Malta presents the Space Peace Prize to UNOOSA and Simonetta Di Pippo, Director UN Office for Outer Space Affairs, which was awarded by Space Trust on Sept. 26, 2018 for work dedicated to international cooperation in outer space affairs, space exploration and to the peaceful application of space science and technology on Earth. (Image credit: Courtesy of Namira Salim)

Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, President of Malta presented the Space Peace Prize to UNOOSA and Simonetta Di Pippo, Director UN Office for Outer Space Affairs, which was awarded by Space Trust for work dedicated to international cooperation in outer space affairs, space exploration and to the peaceful application of space science and technology on Earth for everyone, everywhere. This medal was established by Space Trust in 2015 and was first presented by His Serene Highness Prince Albert II, Sovereign Prince of Monaco and Namira Salim, to ROSCOSMOS, the Russian Space Agency, for international cooperation and peaceful applications of Space Science and Technology on Earth, in their role as one of the lead partners of the International Space Station.

