New Videos Show Hurricane Florence Ready to Unleash Its Fury on US East Coast

Hurricane Florence, now a Category 2 storm, is slowly approaching the U.S. coast, and the storm's massive fury is on full display in video footage taken from the International Space Station.

The video was captured today (Sept. 13) at 6:56 a.m. EDT (1056 GMT) by high-definition cameras attached to the outside of the station. As of 8 a.m., the hurricane is predicted to make landfall along the coast of the Carolinas tomorrow (Sept. 14), according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Hurricane Center.

Another video from NOAA's GOES-East weather satellite caught a different view of Hurricane Florence. GOES-East is one many satellites in orbit tracking the hurricane as it approaches the Carolinas. [See Photos of the Massive Storm from Space]

Although the storm is approaching the U.S. coastline as a Category 2 hurricane after weakening from a Category 4 storm, that doesn't mean the storm will be gentle. The Saffir-Simpson scale that meteorologists use to measure hurricanes reflects only the wind speeds involved in the storm, and right now Hurricane Florence's winds are hovering at maximum speeds of about 110 mph (175 km/h).

Astronaut Alexander Gerst captured this image of Hurricane Florence from the space station on Sept. 12, 2018. (Image credit: NASA)

But the real threat from Florence isn't from wind, it's from water, with the National Hurricane Center warning of "life-threatening storm surge and rainfall." Some regions are expected to receive more than 20 inches of rain from the hurricane and its giant knot of storm clouds.

Residents of the Carolinas and neighboring states should consult local authorities for any evacuation orders and other preparation guidelines. Visit our sister site Live Science for the latest Hurricane Florence forecast.

