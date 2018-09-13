Watch Hurricane Florence Churn Toward the East Coast in NASA and NOAA GIFs

Hurricane Florence is heading toward the U.S. East Coast, and the Category 4 storm is expected to make landfall in North Carolina or South Carolina by Saturday (Sept. 15).

NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are keeping tabs on the storm with a fleet of weather satellites, while astronauts have photographed it from the International Space Station. The NOAA's GOES-East satellite has been keeping a constant, watchful eye on the hurricane from its geostationary orbit above the Western Hemisphere, and the latest imagery is both amazing and terrifying.

See recent satellite images and animations of Hurricane Florence from space here. This article will be updated periodically with the newest views. [Hurricane Florence in Photos: See the Massive Storm from Space]

NASA Watches Hurricane Florence From Space (and at Sea Level)

