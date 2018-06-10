Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge! Photos of Disney's 'Star Wars' Park Plan

Entry to a New World

The Entrance to "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge," a planned addition to Disney World in Florida and Disney Land in California. Guests can start living their adventure in 2019. Read our full story on our glimpse at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge".

Another Planet

A view of the planet Batuu, the basis for "Galaxy's Edge."

Travelling Above

The Millenium Falcon flies through the iconic spires of Batuu.

Gathering Place

A view of the Black Spire Outpost. The bustling village will be the hub of the new land where guests can create their own stories within the "Star Wars" universe.

Under Construction

A view of the Resistance Troop Transport vehicle currently being constructed in Asia. This is one of a few ships that will be stationed on Batuu. Guests will be able to board this ship and go on adventures throughout the galaxy.

In Process

A view of one of two full sized AT-ATs currently under construction for "Galaxy's Edge." The AT-ATs are believed to be part of the Resistance Troop Transport attraction.

What to Expect

A rendering of what the AT-ATs will look like when fully finished.

What's to Come

Currently, Disney has a partial shell of an AT-AT in front of the Star Tours ride at Walt Disney World.

Landmarks to Rest

A view of the Black Spire outpost on Batuu. The iconic spires serve as wayfinders for travelers hoping to settle someplace off the grid.

Coming Together

An aerial view of the construction of "Galaxy's Edge."

Finding Family Friends

Guests traveling to Batuu will be able to visit the creature stall, one of the shops in the outpost. Here they will be able to see, interact with and even take home some of the creatures in the "Star Wars" universe.