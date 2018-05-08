In Photos: Grateful Dead's Mickey Hart Rocks a Planetarium with 'The Beam'

Mickey Hart's "Musica Universalis" Performance

M. Shanley/AMNH

The legendary Grateful Dead drummer collaborated with the American Museum of Natural History to develop the "Musica Universalis: The Greatest Story Ever Told" planetarium show. See his performance in pictures here! This Image: Hart warms up prior to performance of "Musica Universalis: The Greatest Story Ever Told." Read the full story here.

Mickey Hart plays 'The Beam'

Jay Blakesberg

The legendary Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart performs on the percussive instrument "the Beam."

Mickey Hart Plays the "The Beam" During "Musica Universalis: The Greatest Story Ever Told"

M. Shanley/AMNH

Legendary Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart plays the percussive instrument "The Beam" amid amazing visuals of the "Musica Universalis: The Greatest Story Ever Told" planetarium show.

Mickey Hart Watches Brain Visualization

M. Shanley/AMNH

Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart watches a visualization of his brain while performing the soundtrack of the planetarium show "Musica Universalis: The Greatest Story Ever Told."

Mickey Heart and the Sun

M. Shanley/AMNH

Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart stares into a visualization of the Sun while performing the soundtrack of the planetarium show "Musica Universalis: The Greatest Story Ever Told."

Mickey Heart and the Solar Storm

M. Shanley/AMNH

Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart performs the soundtrack during a segment of the planetarium show "Musica Universalis: The Greatest Story Ever Told." A space-based solar observatory is slammed by a solar storm in the pre-recorded visual.

Carter Emmart in the Hayden Planetarium

D. Finnin/AMNH

American Museum of Natural History's Director of Visualization Carter Emmart stares at a visualization of the planetarium show "Musica Universalis: The Greatest Story Ever Told."

Carter Emmart Works On "Musica Universalis: The Greatest Story Ever Told" Visual

D. Finnin/AMNH

American Museum of Natural History's Director of Visualization Carter Emmart works on a visualization for the planetarium show "Musica Universalis: The Greatest Story Ever Told."