SpaceX's Epic Road Trip Photos: Starman Rides a Tesla Roadster Across Space

Gearing Up

SpaceX

SpaceX's Starman mannequin is taking the ultimate road trip across the final frontier in Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster after launching into space on Feb. 6, 2018. See photos from the amazing flight here. In this image from before launch, the cherry-red Tesla Roadster inside the Falcon Heavy's cavernous payload fairing.

Related: Track Tesla in Space

The Roadster from Behind

SpaceX

Another view of the space-bound car.

Starman at the Wheel

Elon Musk

The mannequin dubbed Starman tests out his ride before the epic launch.

Liftoff!

SpaceX

Starman's rocket ride lifts off on Feb. 6, 2018 — the first-ever flight of the Falcon Heavy. As the Falcon Heavy launched into space, SpaceX played David Bowie's "Life on Mars" as appropriate road trip music.

Starman and His Home Planet

SpaceX

SpaceX stunned the world when it unveiled live views of Starman and its Tesla from space. Look to your right, Starman! You won't regret it.

What a View!

SpaceX

There you go! Starman enjoyed a view most of us can only dream about. SpaceX attached three cameras to beam live views of the Tesla from space. The video feed lasted 4 hours before its batteries ran out.

Earth Flyby

SpaceX

Starman and his Roadster zooming past our planet.

Leaving Earth Behind

SpaceX

The Roadster leaves Earth in the rear-view mirror.

Going...

SpaceX

Starman moves farther from home.

Going...

SpaceX

A shifting sun angle turns Earth into a bright crescent.

Gone

SpaceX

Starman, meet the dark emptiness of space.