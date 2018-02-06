See Views of SpaceX's Starman Riding a Tesla Roadster in Space!

Update for Feb. 7: SpaceX's live webcast of the Tesla Roadster and its Starman mannequin lasted for just over four hours after the Falcon Heavy's launch on Tuesday, Feb. 6. But you can see that full video stream here in the window above, courtesy of SpaceX. The Roadster and Starman now headed for the asteroid belt. Some lucky stargazers even spotted the Falcon Heavy second stage burn that sent them on their way! Our original story on the video feed, posted just after the launch, appears below.

SpaceX's "Starman" dummy may have launched into space with today's maiden voyage of the Falcon Heavy rocket, but there's no need to say farewell to the lonely passenger just yet. Now you can virtually ride along with him in his cherry-red Tesla Roadster by tuning in to a live webcast beamed to Earth directly from the space car.

Following the launch of the Falcon Heavy, the electric car and its dummy passenger were placed into orbit around the Earth. But in a few hours, the payload will be on its way into a solar orbit that will send it cruising by Mars.[In Photos: SpaceX's 1st Falcon Heavy Rocket Test Launch Success!]

According to Elon Musk, SpaceX's founder and CEO, the car was blasting David Bowie's "Space Oddity" as it travels through the solar system. Musk also named the dummy "Starman" after another song by the late musician.

Clad in SpaceX's new spacesuit, the dummy astronaut is casually drifting in space with his right hand on the steering wheel and left arm resting on the door. Along with great views of "Starman" and his roadster, you can see some spectacular views of Earth in the webcast.

SpaceX's Starman mannequin is seen inside Elon Musk's red Tesla Roadster in space, with the brilliant Earth in frame, in this jaw-dropping view from a camera on the car. SpaceX launched the mannequin and Roadster into space on the first Falcon Heavy test flight on Feb. 6, 2018, then beamed back live views from the car. (Image credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX has not yet said how long the live stream will last, but the Tesla's battery will only last for about 12 hours after liftoff, Musk said in a post-launch briefing at Kennedy Space Center. So the live views from Starman's vehicle should end sometime around 3:45 a.m. EST (0845 GMT) on Wednesday (Feb. 7). As with other SpaceX webcasts, a video recording will likely be available on SpaceX's YouTube page after the live stream ends.

Email Hanneke Weitering at hweitering@space.com or follow her @hannekescience. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+. Original article on Space.com.