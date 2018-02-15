In Photos: The Space Station Spacewalks of Expedition 54

Spacewalk Work

NASA

To keep up with maintenance outside the International Space Station, the astronauts and cosmonauts of Expedition 54 suited up and ventured into the vacuum of space three times on Jan. 23, Feb. 2 and Feb. 16. Click through to see photos of their spacewalking adventures. Here: NASA astronaut Scott Tingle works outside the station during a spacewalk on Jan. 23, 2018.

Russia's Record-Breaking Spacewalk

NASA

Clad in their Russian Orlan spacesuits, cosmonauts Alexander Misurkin and Anton Shkaplerov spent 8 hours and 13 minutes installing a new electronics box for a high-gain antenna and broke the record for the longest Russian spacewalk in history.

Space Selfie

NASA

During a spacewalk on Jan. 23 — the first spacewalk of 2018 — NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei captured this space selfie, a sky-high pic with his helmet visor down, reflecting a stunning image of his orbital surroundings.

Can you find the cosmonauts' feet?

NASA TV

Russian cosmonauts Alexander Misurkin and Anton Shkaplerov are pictured outside of the International Space Station's Pirs docking compartment during their record-breaking spacewalk on Feb. 2, 2018.

Tossed into Space

NASA TV

During their record-breaking spacewalk on Feb. 2, 2018, cosmonauts Alexander Misurkin and Anton Shkaplerov jettisoned an old electronics box, dooming it to burn up in Earth's atmosphere.

EVA Prep

NASA

NASA astronaut Joe Acaba assists NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei during a spacesuit fit check on Jan. 18, 2018 in preparation for the spacewalk of Vande Hei and Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai

Space Selfie

NASA

During a spacewalk on Jan. 23, 2018, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei captured this selfie with his helmet visor up.

Working Together for the Mission

NASA

Aboard the ISS, NASA astronaut Joe Acaba works with Scott Tingle during a fit check of his spacesuit in preparation for an upcoming spacewalk.

In Orbit Struggles

NASA TV

During a spacewalk on Jan. 23, 2018, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei waits as his crewmate Scott Tingle struggles to mount a portable foot restraint. On the left is the latching end effector LEE-B, which the pair replaced during the spacewalk.

Good as New

NASA

One of two "hands" of the Canadarm2 robotic arm was replaced by NASA astronauts Scott Tingle and Mark Vande Hei on Jan. 23.

Norishige Kanai

NASA

Astronaut Norishige Kanai of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency tries on a pair of spacesuit sleeves inside the Quest airlock of the International Space Station.