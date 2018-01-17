Brilliant Fireball Shakes Southeastern Michigan with 2.0 Earthquake

A brilliant fireball lit up the night sky over southern Michigan Tuesday (Jan. 16), dazzling skywatchers lucky enough to see it. Many more felt the earth shake from the meteor's sonic boom, according to media reports.

The meteor occurred at 8:10 p.m. CST and registered as a 2.0 magnitude earthquake, officials with the National Weather Service wrote in an alert. The American Meteor Society has received 399 sightings of the brilliant fireball, which lit up social media.Take a look at some of those sightings:

You can see more images and videos on Twitter at #meteor.

