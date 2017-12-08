Yum! The Flavor is Strong with This 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Ice Cream

Attention, sweet-toothed "Star Wars" fans! Disney and Lucasfilm have joined forces with Ample Hills Creamery to craft three delicious "Star Wars" ice-cream flavors in celebration of next week's release of "The Last Jedi."

The newest film in the "Star Wars" franchise comes out Dec. 15, and you can start getting into the "Star Wars" spirit with a trifecta of stellar new flavors, including First Order, Resistance and the Force. Although Ample Hills Creamery is based in Brooklyn, New York, the ice-cream shop is shipping these awesome new flavors nationwide.

Space.com staffers have taste-tested these ice-cream flavors, and all three passed the test with flying colors. But we couldn't seem to agree on our favorite flavor, as each has its perks. [7 Big Surprises from the 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer]

The First Order ice cream might be the most unique flavor: It's made with salted dark chocolate and espresso. None of us had heard of dark-chocolate ice cream before, and we can confirm that it is as rich and delicious as it sounds.

The "Star Wars" ice cream comes packed with dry ice in a cardboard box with a punch-out X-Wing fighter. (Image credit: Ample Hills)

Both the Resistance and the Force are a bit chunkier and more textured, while the First Order is pretty smooth and featureless. Ample Hills calls it "a celebration of the monolithic, fierce power of the First Order" in a description on the creamery's website.

In the Resistance flavor, gooey chunks of red-velvet butter cake, mini marshmallows and toffee pieces have infiltrated the creamy base of brown sugar and vanilla — "a celebration of the spirit and determination of the motley band of resistance fighters," the website says.

And last but not least, the Force ice cream brings the dark side and light side together with a sweet cream-flavored base that's infused with dark-chocolate fudge in "an epic conflict set against a galaxy of white and dark chocolate pearls."

This limited-edition three-pack of ice-cream pints can be purchased online at amplehills.com and shipped nationwide. New Yorkers can find them at local Ample Hills shops and select Whole Foods Markets. A box costs $30, or $10 per pint, plus the cost of shipping. The ice cream comes packed with dry ice in a cool "Star Wars" box with a punch-out X-Wing fighter.

