In Photos: The Advanced JPSS-1 Weather Satellite's Earth Mission

Understanding Earth's Weather

Ball Aerospace

The Joint Polar Satellite System-1 (JPSS-1), the first of an advanced new fleet of weather satellites, launched into space on Nov. 18, 2017 to begin its vital mission. See photos from the launch and preparations here in our mission gallery. Read our full launch story.

JPSS-1 will orbit the Earth, as seen in this illustration, gathering data to assist scientists in understanding Earth's weather, oceans and climate.

Dazzling Before Dawn

United Launch Alliance

The United Launch Alliance Delta II rocket carrying the Joint Polar Satellite System-1 (JPSS-1) weather satellite for NASA and NOAA lifts off from Space Launch Complex 2 at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California on Nov. 18, 2017. The launch lit up the night sky over the launch site.

Ignition

United Launch Alliance

Liftoff occurred at Vandenberg Air Force Base at 1:47 a.m. PST (4:47 a.m. EST/0947 GMT), making it a spectacular sight for night-owls around the launch site.

Cubesat Passengers

United Launch Alliance

In addition to JPSS-1, the Delta II rocket also launched five small cubesats into orbit. They included one small satellite built to track Earth's weather, another to map satellite orbital decay and several other experimental payloads.

Penultimate Delta II Flight

United Launch Alliance

This mission marked the second-to-last flight for the workhorse Delta II rocket. First launched in 1989, Delta II rockets have been mainstays for NASA missions and other satellite flights.

JPSS-1 Satellite Deploy

NASA TV

The Joint Polar Satellite System-1 satellite is released into orbit from the second stage of its United Launch Alliance Delta II rocket after a successful launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California n Nov. 18, 2017.

JPSS-1 Satellite Launches Atop Delta II Rocket

NASA TV

A United Launch Alliance Delta II rocket carrying the Joint Polar Satellite System-1 weather satellite launches into space from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Nov. 18, 2017.

Next-Gen Tech

ULA/Jeff Spotts

The NOAA and NASA JPSS-1 satellite will launch into space aboard a Delta II rocket.

Sunset

ULA/Walter Scriptunas II

The sun sets behind the Delta II rocket at Space Launch Complex 2 of Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

Nature and Technology

ULA/Walter Scriptunas II

A stunning backdrop highlights the Delta II rocket holding next-gen environmental satellite technology, waiting for blastoff.

All Lit Up

NASA/Glenn Benson

Flood lights illuminate the United Launch Alliance Delta II rocket carrying the JPSS-1 weather satellite.