In Photos: 8 Months on 'Mars' with the HI-SEAS Mission V Crew

Home Base
Six "astronauts" spent eight months in the HI-SEAS mock Mars habitat to simulate life on the Red Planet. Here: Crewmembers sweep around the HI-SEAS Mission V habitat, a geodesic dome located on the slopes on Mauna Loa, Hawaii. [Full Story: Mock Mars Crew Emerges from Dome in Hawaii After 8 Months of Isolation]
The HI-SEAS V Crew
The HI-SEAS V crew poses for a group photo after completing their mock Mars mission on Sept. 17. From left to right: Brian Ramos, Laura Lark, Ansley Barnard, Samuel Payler, Joshua Ehrlich, James Bevington
Doin' Work
Two crew members from HI-SEAS Mission V walk uphill on the Hawaiian volcano Mauna Loa while pulling a cart of scientific equipment.
Exploring
Part of the HI-SEAS Mission V crew in Mauna Loa trek across a lava bed.
Dinner
Laura, one of the HI-SEAS Mission V crewmembers, puts some homemade bread on display.
Growing Stuff
Another crewmeber, Josh, works on growing vegetables inside the habitat.
Hanging Out
Several of the HI-SEAS Mission V crew sit together inside the hab.
LIfe on the Mission
HI-SEAS Mission V crewmembers Brian and Laura walk around the habitat.
Teamwork
Brian and Laura work together to put blade guards on a drone.
Mealtime
Ansley and Jay, two Hi-SEAS Mission V crewmembers make dinner.
HI-SEAS V Concludes
Reporters and mission personnel greet the HI-SEAS V crew as they emerge from the Mars simulation dome on Sept. 17, 2017.