In Photos: 8 Months on 'Mars' with the HI-SEAS Mission V Crew

Home Base

HI-SEAS V crew

Six "astronauts" spent eight months in the HI-SEAS mock Mars habitat to simulate life on the Red Planet. Here: Crewmembers sweep around the HI-SEAS Mission V habitat, a geodesic dome located on the slopes on Mauna Loa, Hawaii. [Full Story: Mock Mars Crew Emerges from Dome in Hawaii After 8 Months of Isolation]

The HI-SEAS V Crew

HI-SEAS V crew

The HI-SEAS V crew poses for a group photo after completing their mock Mars mission on Sept. 17. From left to right: Brian Ramos, Laura Lark, Ansley Barnard, Samuel Payler, Joshua Ehrlich, James Bevington

Doin' Work

HI-SEAS V crew

Two crew members from HI-SEAS Mission V walk uphill on the Hawaiian volcano Mauna Loa while pulling a cart of scientific equipment.

Exploring

HI-SEAS V crew

Part of the HI-SEAS Mission V crew in Mauna Loa trek across a lava bed.

Dinner

HI-SEAS V crew

Laura, one of the HI-SEAS Mission V crewmembers, puts some homemade bread on display.

Growing Stuff

HI-SEAS V crew

Another crewmeber, Josh, works on growing vegetables inside the habitat.

Hanging Out

HI-SEAS V crew

Several of the HI-SEAS Mission V crew sit together inside the hab.

LIfe on the Mission

HI-SEAS V crew

HI-SEAS Mission V crewmembers Brian and Laura walk around the habitat.

Teamwork

HI-SEAS V crew

Brian and Laura work together to put blade guards on a drone.

Mealtime

HI-SEAS V crew

Ansley and Jay, two Hi-SEAS Mission V crewmembers make dinner.

HI-SEAS V Concludes

HI-SEAS V crew

Reporters and mission personnel greet the HI-SEAS V crew as they emerge from the Mars simulation dome on Sept. 17, 2017.