In Photos: Zero-G Flight Grants Weightless Wishes for Kids

Experience of a Lifetime

ESA/Novespace

Eight children got to experience weightlessness on a parabolic flight on Aug. 24, 2017 with the help of the European Space Agency and Zero Gravity Corporation.



Flippin' Fun

ESA/Novespace

Through a program called Kid's Weightless Dreams, eight children with disabilities from UK, France, Germany, Belgium and Italy participated in the fun and academia on a Zero-G plane.

A New Sensation

ESA/Novespace

Before boarding the plane for the weightless flight, the children took part in a workshop put together by ESA Education about the concepts of gravity.

Walking on Air

ESA/Novespace

Along with the children, two disabled adults joined the parabolic flight.

A Priceless Smile

ESA/Novespace

All participants experienced full weightlessness and lunar gravity during the flight.

Advocating for Disabled Causes

ESA/Novespace

The disabled adults who participated in the flight are both strong advocates for disabled causes. Seen here: Samuel Koch, a former athlete and German television personality, and Philippe Carette, a Rêve de Gosse volunteer.

Education and Diversity

ESA/Novespace

ESA and its teams were delighted to partner with the Kid's Weightless Dreams campaign. Jan Wörner, ESA's director general, even joined the flight.

Upending Life

ESA/Novespace

Novespace, a company that specializes in parabolic flight campaigns and Rêves de Gosse, an organization that arranges aviation-related projects culminating in a flight and has done so for over 20 years, worked together to create this experience. This year's project was extra special.

Weightlessness

ESA/Novespace

One of the more intriguing aspects of spaceflight is microgravity, which is recreated as a plane flies in a parabolic pattern with dips and peaks.

Closer to Home

ESA/Novespace

Performing experiments in microgravity on a parabolic flight is much less intensive than taking the tests to the International Space Station.

Demos

ESA/Novespace

Aboard the flight, the children lit a candle, played ping-pong with bubbles and more to experience science in the weightlessness of microgravity.