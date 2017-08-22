Photos: Great American Solar Eclipse Seen from a Plane

2017 Solar Eclipse Flight Poster
A poster advertising Alaska Airline’s special 2017 Great American Solar Eclipse charter flight, which allowed passengers to see the epic event from 40,000 feet (12,200 meters) above Earth.
2017 Total Solar Eclipse: Charter Flight Path
The flight path for the Alaska Airlines eclipse charter.
Not Dark Yet
The view out the window, pre-eclipse.
Partial Solar Eclipse
A sky-high view of the moon taking a bite out of the sun’s face.
Totality
The total solar eclipse of Aug. 21, 2017, as seen from above the clouds.
Totality, Part 2
Another view of totality.
Totality, Part 3
And another one.
Totality: Close-Up
A close-up of the totally eclipsed sun showing the wispy, super-hot solar atmosphere, which is known as the corona.
Totality Close-Up, Part 2
Another view of the total eclipse and the solar corona.
Great American Eclipse: Wide View
The long-awaited total solar eclipse of 2017 noticeably darkened skies along the path of totality, as this photo shows.