Awesome 'Star Trek: Discovery' Posters & Still Photos Revealed at Comic-Con

Star Trek: Discovery Poster

James Dimmock/CBS

Set phasers to "Wow!" Check out these awesome new "Star Trek: Discovery" posters and sneak-peek photos from the new Trek series unveiled at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con!

This poster features Sonequa Martin-Green as First Officer Michael Burnham, the star of the new series.

Star Trek: Discovery at Comic-Con

CBS

Many new details about "Star Trek: Discovery" were revealed during the 2017 International Comic-Con in San Diego, including this amazing poster to preview the series.

The Insignia

CBS

This second exclusive Comic-Con poster for "Star Trek: Discovery" puts the iconic series' emblem front and center, giving a sense of exploration for strange new worlds.

First Officer Michael Burnham

Jan Thijs/CBS

Sonequa Martin-Green plays First Officer Michael Burnham. At Comic-Con, we learned that Burnham is the daughter of Spock's mother Amanda and was raised on Vulcan. It blew our minds!

Rainn Wilson as Harry Mudd

Michael Gibson/CBS

Harry Mudd is back! Actor Rainn Wilson will portray Mudd, a character from Trek's original series who was always looking to make a great deal.

Klingons Play a Role

Jan Thijs/CBS

Klingons play a big part in the story of "Star Trek: Discovery." Here, we see Mary Chieffo as L'Rell and Chris Obi as T'Kuvma.

Captain Philippa Georgiou

Jan Thijs/CBS

Michelle Yeoh portrays Captain Philippa Georgiou in the New Trek series.

Klingons Cry Out

Jan Thijs, © 2017 CBS Interactive

According to CBS All Access, Klingons continue to be adversaries of the Starfleet in "Star Trek: Discovery."

Meet Capt. Gabriel Lorca

CBS

Actor Jason Isaacs portrays Captain Gabriel Lorca in "Star Trek: Discovery."

Captain and First Officer

Jan Thijs/CBS

In this still from "Star Trek: Discovery," Captain Philippa Georgou (Michelle Yeoh), speaks with First Officer Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green).

A Mission Begins

Jan Thijs/CBS

Captain Philippa Georgou and First Office Michael Burnham prepare for a mission in this still image from "Star Trek: Discovery."