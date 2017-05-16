In Photos: SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches Inmarsat-5 F4 Communications Satellite

Liftoff for Inmarsat-5 F4!

On May 15, 2017, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the Inmarsat-5 F4 communications satellite into orbit from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. See launch photos here.

Launch Streak

This long-exposure view shows the stunning launch of the Falcon 9 as evening sets in at its Cape Canaveral, Florida launch site.

A Beautiful Launch

A stunning view of SpaecX's launch of Inmarsat-5 F4. SpaceX did not return the Falcon 9 rocket's first stage to Earth in a landing on this mission due to the size of the Inmarsat-5 F4 satellite.

Ascent

A close-up view of the Falcon 9 lifting off from NASA's historic launch Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. The launch was SpaceX's first for customer Inmarsat.

Liftoff for Falcon 9, Inmarsat-5 F4

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Inmarsat-5 F4 satellite lifts off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 15, 2017.

Falcon 9 Rising

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and the Inmarsat-5 F4 communications satellite rise off the launch pad on May 15, 2017.

Goodbye, Earth

The Falcon 9 rocket and Inmarsat-5 F4 satellite continue to climb into the Florida skies on May 15, 2017.

Burning Bright

Close-up of the Falcon 9’s first-stage engines burning brightly shortly after liftoff.

Rocket’s-Eye Views

The view from the Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage (left) and second stage (right) a little more than 3 minutes after liftoff on May 15, 2017.

Falcon 9, Inmarsat-5 F4 Satellite Just Before Launch

The Inmarsat-5 F4 satellite and its SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket sit on the pad just minutes before the duo’s May 15, 2017 liftoff.

Falcon 9 Ready to Launch

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands ready to launch the Inmarsat-5 F4 communications satellite on May 15, 2017.