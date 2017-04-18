Trending

Space Cats Push the Furry Frontier in New 'CatStronauts' Book Series (Excerpts)

Meet the CatStronauts!

Check out these scenes from "CatStronauts," a new graphic novel starring spacefaring felines that go to the moon, Mars and beyond! [Read the full story]

Liftoff!

The CatStronauts blast off atop a CATSUP rocket in "Mission Moon."

Ready for Launch

As the CATSUP rocket stands on the launchpad ready to send the CatStronauts to the moon, one crewmember indulges in a little last-minute snack.

CatStronaut Training

Just like real, human astronauts, these felines have to complete rigorous training before blasting off into space.

Working Up an Appetite

Waffles, the mission pilot, is the hungriest space cat in the CatStronauts crew.

Simulating G-Forces

To prepare for the high levels of acceleration they'll experience during launch, the CatStronauts go through high-g training (just like astronauts on Earth).

Mission Control

The CatStronauts' mission control room looks a lot like NASA's historic mission control center in Houston.

To the Mewn!

The CatStronauts' cat-shaped spaceship is successfully en route to the moon.

Extravehicular Cat-ivity

When the spaceship's navigation system stops working, the CatStronauts suit up and head outside to investigate the problem.

Houston, We Have a Hairball

The CatStronauts inadvertently get locked out of the spacecraft during their spacewalk.

Book 1: Mission Moon

