Protestors gathered at Mauna Kea in Hawaii to protest the construction of a telescopic observatory, the black hole at the core of the Milky Way warps light in such a way to once again prove Einstein right and three spaceflyers launched up towards the space station on the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing by the crew of Apollo 11. These are just some of the top stories this week from Space.com.

Space Crew Launches on Apollo 11 Anniversary

NASA astronaut Drew Morgan, European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Skvortsov launched up towards the International Space Station on July 20. This date also happens to be the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, when astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin touched down at Tranquility Base.

Protestors at Mauna Kea on Hawaii's Big Island

(Image credit: Sheila Fitzgerald/Shutterstock)

Hundreds of protestors have been gathering at the base of Mauna Kea in Hawaii since July 15 to block the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope. Over 30 people, including indigenous Hawaiian elders known as kupuna, have been detained. Mauna Kea is the world's tallest mountain when measuring from base to peak, and its summit is both a place of worship and the site of 13 existing observatories that study the night sky.

LightSail 2 solar sail finally deployed

(Image credit: The Planetary Society)

A spacecraft the size of a loaf of bread recently beamed back photos of its boxing-ring size solar-sailing apparatus deployed on Tuesday (July 23). LightSail 2 launched into space a month ago, and with the solar sail out, engineers can now see if a spacecraft that uses the pressure of the charged particle flow coming off the sun, or solar wind, can use that force in a controlled manner as a propellant.

Neil Armstrong Wrongful Death Settlement

(Image credit: NASA)

A new report from The New York Times details a wrongful-death settlement paid over the passing of astronaut Neil Armstrong. The first person on the moon died at the age of 82 in 2012, and according to the report, a Cincinnati hospital quietly paid Armstrong's family $6 million in the claim. Armstrong died due to complications following a cardiovascular procedure.

Northrop Grumman Moon Gateway Habitat Module

(Image credit: Northrop Grumman)

NASA quietly gave a contract to build a "minimal" habitation module for its lunar Gateway project to Northrop Grumman. The space agency's orbiting lunar Gateway is a concept that, if and when it is executed as part of the Artemis program, would support the transport of cargo and crewed missions back to the surface of the moon.

SpaceX Starhopper lifts off!

SpaceX fired up its Starhopper test vehicle late on Thursday (July 25), a day after a glitch made the prototype fail to lift off. The hop took place at the SpaceX test site in Texas and was powered by the rocket's Raptor engine. The trial's goal was to hop up about 65 feet (20 meters).

Research proves Einstein right, again

Einstein's theory of general relativity passed another test recently, as scientists studied the strong gravitational pull of supermassive black hole Sagittarius A*. This behemoth structure sits at the center of the Milky Way, and researchers found that the light distortion created by the black hole's extreme gravity was consistent with the theory, which Einstein postulated over a century ago.

Meteorite glass 'pearls' from clam fossils

(Image credit: Mike Meyer/Meteoritics and Planetary Science)

During a student dig at a quarry filled with fossilized hard-shelled clams, one person found 83 tiny glass pearls. Over a decade later, a study suggests they are the byproducts of a strong splash made by an ancient meteorite that descended near the Florida peninsula a couple of million years ago.

Large asteroid flies by Earth

On Wednesday (July 24), an asteroid measuring about the size of a jumbo-jet airplane skimmed past Earth closer than the distance between our planet and the moon. The rock posed no threat to Earth and was discovered just two days before it flew by.

India launches Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission

On Monday (July 22), India's Chandrayaan-2 mission launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre to begin a journey towards the moon. The trip will be long with an expected arrival scheduled for September. If successful, Chandrayaan-2 will explore the lunar south pole.

