9 Amazing Photos of the Last 'Supermoon' of 2016

"Full Cold Moon"

Skywatchers around the world watched the rise and set of December's full moon, known as the "Cold Moon." It was the last supermoon of the year and the grand finale to the three-month supermoon trifecta. See some of the most amazing supermoon shots captured by readers of Space.com in this supermoon slideshow.

HERE: Photographer Jennifer Rose Lane captured this stunning shot of the supermoon rising over Chapmanville, West Virginia on the evening of Dec. 13.

Orange Supermoon for the Orange State

A big orange supermoon rises over the coast of Florida in this photo by skywatcher Sathya. The moon's resemblance to the orange fruit seems fitting for Florida, where a vast majority of the nation's oranges are grown. [Supermoon Secrets: 7 Surprising Big Moon Facts]

Just in Time for the Holidays

The final supermoon of 2016 rises over houses freshly decorated for the holidays in this photo taken by Arsen Shahbazian in Orange County, California on Dec. 13. In Orange County, the "Cold Moon" didn't quite live up to its nickname, as skywatchers enjoyed temperatures in the 50-60 degree range.

Super-Snowflake-Moon

Matt Cardy / Stringer

The "Cold Moon" lives up to its nickname in this festive supermoon shot taken by Matt Cardy on Dec. 13 in Cornwall, England.

The Supermoon Spirit

Here's another supermoon shot filled with holiday spirit. Mike Boening, an urban photographer and photography instructor in Detroit, Michigan took this photo on Dec. 13.

Supermoon of Liberty

New York's Statue of Liberty looks especially glorious with a giant, glowing supermoon setting in the background. Photographer John Entwistle took this incredible shot on the morning of Dec. 14 from 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) away from the monument in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

Super-Moonrise in Rome

Gianluca Masi of the Virtual Telescope project in Rome, Italy shared this photo of the supermoon rising on Dec. 13. "I selected the Gianicolo Hill in Rome as my observing site because of its location, looking east and with a clean horizon, providing an amazing view for rising astronomical objects," Masi told Space.com. Roman landmarks visible in the photo include Nero’s Tower (Torre delle Milizie)and the Altar of the Fatherland (Altare della Patria).

"Early Birds"

Photographer Steve Scanlon woke up early to get this shot of the setting supermoon from Colts Neck, New Jersey on the morning of Dec. 14, 2016.

Supermoon Spotted from Space

ESA/NASA

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station might just have the best view of the supermoon. French astronaut Thomas Pesquet captured this shot of the supermoon from the orbiting laboratory on Dec. 14. [How the 'Supermoon' Looks (Infographic)]