'Star Trek' 50th Anniversary Postage Stamps: USPS Photos

USPS Meets Star Trek

On Sept. 2, 2016, the United States Postal Service commemorated the television debut of Star Trek with a new series of Forever stamps.

Influencing Generations

The new postage pays tribute to a television program that inspired science and culture alike with four Forever Stamps inspired by the classic show.

Inspiring Creativity

The Star Trek Forever Stamps honor the many contributions the show has made to society over the last 50 years.

An Iconic Silhouette

The silhouette of the USS Starship Enterprise is found on one of the new stamps.

A Favorite Salute

On another stamp the outline of Spock's iconic hand gesture — the Vulcan salute — frames an image of the Enterprise in space.

An Intergalactic Symbol

A third stamp frames the Enterprise in an outline of the Starfleet insignia.

A Snapshot of Inspiration

The fourth stamp captures the inspiring technology of the show with the silhouette of a crewman in a transporter.