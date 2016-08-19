Photos: Air Force Launches 2 GSSAP Surveillance Satellites

AFSPC-6 Launch: 2 Air Force Satellites Lift Off

ULA

Two satellites for the U.S. Air Force's Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program lift off atop a United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket on Aug. 19, 2016.

Air Force's AFSPC-6 Mission Rises into the Sky

ULA

The U.S. Air Force’s AFSPC-6 mission rises into the sky atop a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Medium rocket on Aug. 19, 2016.

On the Road

United Launch Alliance

The Air Force's AFSPC-6 payload, encapsulated inside a 4-meter diameter payload fairing, is transported and mated to a Delta IV rocket at Space Launch Complex-37. AFSPC-6 will deliver two Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP) satellites to near-geo­synchronous orbit. The twin GSSAP spacecraft, built by Orbital ATK, will support U.S. Strategic Command space enhanced awareness operations.

Twin Surveillance Satellites Ready to Fly

United Launch Alliance

The Air Force's AFSPC-6 payload, encapsulated inside a 4-meter diameter payload fairing, is transported and mated to a Delta IV rocket at Space Launch Complex-37. AFSPC-6 will deliver two Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP) satellites to near-geo­synchronous orbit. The twin GSSAP spacecraft, built by Orbital ATK, will support U.S. Strategic Command space enhanced awareness operations.

Delta IV Rocket Stands Ready to Launch AFSPC-6

United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket is readied to launch the U.S. Air Force's AFSPC-6 mission from a pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida in August 2016. The mission will launch two situational awareness satellites for the U.S. military.

Delta IV Rocket Stands Ready to Launch AFSPC-6

United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket is readied to launch the U.S. Air Force's AFSPC-6 mission from a pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida in August 2016. The mission will launch two situational awareness satellites for the U.S. military.

Delta IV Rocket Stands Ready to Launch AFSPC-6

United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket is readied to launch the U.S. Air Force's AFSPC-6 mission from a pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida in August 2016. The mission will launch two situational awareness satellites for the U.S. military.

Delta IV Rocket Stands Ready to Launch AFSPC-6

United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket is readied to launch the U.S. Air Force's AFSPC-6 mission from a pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida in August 2016. The mission will launch two situational awareness satellites for the U.S. military.

Delta IV Rocket Stands Ready to Launch AFSPC-6

United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket is readied to launch the U.S. Air Force's AFSPC-6 mission from a pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida in August 2016. The mission will launch two situational awareness satellites for the U.S. military.

AFSPC-6 Mission Logo

ULA

The logo for the AFSPC-6 mission, which is scheduled to launch two surveillance satellites for the U.S. military on Aug. 19, 2016.