See All of NASA's 'Mars Explorers Wanted' Posters (Slideshow)

In Search of Explorers

NASA's Journey to Mars requires people for a successful mission. To recruit the people with the right stuff, NASA has released this series of Mars Explorers Wanted posters. From explorers and surveyors to farmers, teachers and more, NASA is looking for people with a wide variety of skills and sense of adventure to be a part of their Journey to Mars.

Explorers

NASA's Journey to Mars calls for Explorers to hike the Valles Mariners, enjoy blue sunsets and Phobos and Deimos, the two moons of Mars, in the night sky. Download Link for NASA's Full Mars Explorers Wanted Posters.

Night Owls

Workin' on the night shift! On Mars, mining for resources will occur under the night sky. Brave adventurers on the Red Planet will see Phobos, one of Mars' moons, rise twice daily. Download Link for NASA's Full Mars Explorers Wanted Posters.

Agronomists

Good with plants? Use your green thumb to grow all the vegetables your heart desires — tomatoes, lettuce, peas and more. Bring your creativity to develop new ways of growing the fresh foods needed to keep your fellow explorers alive. Download Link for NASA's Full Mars Explorers Wanted Posters.

Travelers

If you've always been up for travel and excitement, the Journey to Mars is perfect for you. Surveyors wanted to explore not only the valleys, canyons and craters of Mars but its two moons, too! Download Link for NASA's Full Mars Explorers Wanted Posters.

Educators

Learning can be an out of this world experience, taking you places you never imagined. In this case, Mars and its moons, Phobos and Deimos, are the destination and a love of learning can get you there. Download Link for NASA's Full Mars Explorers Wanted Posters.

Jack of All Trades

For NASA's Journey to Mars people with special and varied skills are required. From building outposts on the moon Phobos to repairing antennae in the extreme Mars environment, a solid skill and daring personality is all you need. Download Link for NASA's Full Mars Explorers Wanted Posters.

Problem-Solvers

In order to inhabit the Red Planet, people who are good with their hands and able to solve problems creatively are needed. The Journey to Mars calls for engineers using space-age tools

WE NEED YOU!

Many roles, many things, much work will get us from Earth to Mars. The crucial component to NASA's Journey to Mars is YOU! Download Link for NASA's Full Mars Explorers Wanted Posters.