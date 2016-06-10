Photos: SpaceX Launches Thaicom 8 Satellite, Lands Rocket at Sea

A Rocket Returns

SpaceX

On May 27, 2016, the private spaceflight company SpaceX launched the Thaicom 8 satellite into orbit on a Falcon 9 rocket, then successfully landed the Falcon 9 booster's first stage (seen here) on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. See photos from the awesome launch and landing here in this Space.com gallery.

GO for lanidng

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket first stage comes in for a landing on the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You" after successfully launching the Thaicom 8 satellite into orbit on May 27, 2016.

Touchdown

SpaceX

Fiery Descent

SpaceX

Beautiful Day for a Launch

SpaceX

A wide-angle look at SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launching the Thaicom 8 satellite on May 27, 2016.

Next Stop, Earth

SpaceX

The first stage of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket comes back down to Earth for an ocean landing on May 27 after launching the Thaicom 8 communications satellite.

Thaicom 8 Satellite Deploys

SpaceX

The Thaicom 8 communications satellite deploys from the second stage of a SpaceX rocket on May 27, 2016.

Lanidng Success!

SpaceX

The Falcon 9 rocket landing marked SpaceX's third consecutive drone ship landing at sea and fourth landing in all.

Homeward Bound

SpaceX

The leaning first stage of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket nears port in Florida on June 2, 2016.

Welcome Home

SpaceX

The first stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that launched the Thaicom 8 communications satellite comes into port in Florida on June 2, 2016.

Falcon 9 Launches Thaicom 8 Satellite, May 27, 2016

SpaceX

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifts off with the Thaicom 8 communications satellite from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on May 27, 2016.