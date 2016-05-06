Photos: SpaceX Launches JCSAT-14 Satellite, Lands Rocket at Sea

SpaceX's JCSAT-14 Mission Lifts Off
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket rises off the pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida carrying the JCSAT-14 communications satellite on May 6, 2016.
Falcon 9 Takes Flight
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launches the JCSAT-14 communications satellite from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on May 6, 2016.
Falcon 9 and JCSAT-14 Rise into the Sky
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and the JCSAT-14 communications satellite lift off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on May 6, 2016.
JCSAT-14 Launch: Long View
Long view of the launch of the JCSAT-14 communications satellite atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on May 6, 2016.
Falcon 9, JCSAT-14 Blaze a Trail
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket carves an arc of light into the sky above Florida’s Cape Canaveral Air Force Station as it launches the JCSAT-14 communications satellite on May 6, 2016.
Bullseye! Falcon 9 on Drone Ship
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket hit its target precisely on May 6, 2016, landing in the center of the deck of the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You."
Falcon 9's Landing Legs
Close-up view showing the landing legs on the Falcon 9, which touched down on a robotic droneship in the Atlantic Ocean on May 6, 2016.
Falcon 9's Battle Scars
Coming back down through Earth's atmosphere on May 6, 2016 left some marks on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.
SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket Sticks Its Landing
The first stage of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket sits on the deck of the droneship "Of Course I Still Love You" seconds after landing successfully during a May 6, 2016 launch.
SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket on Pad With JCSAT-14 Satellite
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket sits on the pad with the JCSAT-14 communications satellite at Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station ahead of a May 6, 2016 launch.
Falcon 9 and JCSAT-14 on the Pad
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and the JCSAT-14 spacecraft sit on Pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on May 5, 2016.